Europe in Space: Photos from the 2012 Berlin Air and Space Show

Launchers from Europe's Spaceport

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

ESA, the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, the DLR German Aerospace Center and the German Aerospace Industries Association will be exhibiting in the ‘Space for Earth’ space pavilion at the ILA Berlin Air and Space Show from Sept. 11–16, 2012. This photo was taken on Sept. 10, 2012.

Space for Earth

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Space for Earth

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Exploration, the Next Step

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Entrance to the joint Space Pavilion

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Robotic exploration, SOLERO, the Solar-powered Exploration Rover

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Admiring the Work

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Joachim Rühle, Head of Planning Department, German Ministry of Defense, visits the exhibition with Thomas Reiter, ESA Director of Human Spaceflight and Operations at the ILA Berlin Air and Space Show from Sept. 11–16, 2012. This photo was taken on Sept. 11, 2012.

Admiring the Work

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

ESA Press Meeting

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Jean-Jacques Dordain, ESA Director General, meets the press. This photo was taken on Sept. 11, 2012.

ESA Press Meeting

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Students at Exhibition

ESA–M. Pedoussaut, 2012

Students from the German-Polish Copernicus project visit the exhibition at the ILA Berlin Air and Space Show from Sept. 11–16, 2012. This photo was taken on Sept. 11, 2012.