Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Sept. 9, 2012

ESA/Planck Collaboration (microwave); NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT/D. Finkbeiner et al. (gamma rays)

Last week Purdue University's Boilermakers football team honored the late Neil Armstrong, scientists discovered a disintegrating alien planet that has a comet-like tail and scientists spotted strange radiation streaming from our Milky Way, which may be dark matter's signature. See the top stories of the last week here.FIRST STOP: Does Neptune's Moon Triton Have a Subsurface Ocean?

Does Neptune's Moon Triton Have a Subsurface Ocean?

NASA/JPL

Neptune’s largest moon Triton is most likely a captured Kuiper Belt Object. The capture of icy Triton and the subsequent taming of its orbit likely led to the formation of a subsurface ocean through tidal heating. New research suggests that this ocean could still exist today. [Full Story]NEXT: Amazing Mars Rover Shifting Into Science Gear After 1st Martian Month

Amazing Mars Rover Shifting Into Science Gear After 1st Martian Month

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has wrapped up its first full month on the Red Planet and is gearing up its robotic arm to reach out and touch Martian rocks for the first time, scientists say. [Full Story]NEXT: Blue Moon Wows Observers Around the World (Photos)

Blue Moon Wows Observers Around the World (Photos)

Gary Randall

Skywatchers all over the world jumped at the chance to view and photograph Friday's (Aug. 31) full moon, the last so-called "blue moon" until July 2015. [Full Story]NEXT: NASA's Space Shuttle Endeavour to Depart on Cross-Country Flight for Display

NASA's Space Shuttle Endeavour to Depart on Cross-Country Flight

NASA

NASA's space shuttle Endeavour will embark on a three-day journey by air this month that will take it from coast to coast on a mission to become a museum display. [Full Story]NEXT: Former US President Backs Interstellar Voyage Project

Bill Clinton Backs Interstellar Voyage Project

National Air and Space Museum

Former president Bill Clinton has lent his support to the 100 Year Starship initiative, a project to research the technology needed for interstellar spaceflight. [Full Story]NEXT: Purdue Football Honoring Neil Armstrong with Helmet Decal

Purdue University

Purdue University's Boilermakers football team is honoring the late Neil Armstrong Saturday (Sept. 8) with Apollo 11 moon landing decals on player helmets. [Full Story]NEXT: Voyager 1 Probe's 35-Year Trek to Interstellar Space Almost Never Was

Voyager 1 Probe's 35-Year Trek to Interstellar Space Almost Never Was

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Voyager 1 probe celebrates 35 years in space this week. But it almost never got off the ground. [Full Story]NEXT: Milky Way 'Haze' May Be Dark Matter Signature

Milky Way 'Haze' May Be Dark Matter Signature

ESA/Planck Collaboration (microwave); NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT/D. Finkbeiner et al. (gamma rays)

Strange radiation streaming from the center of our Milky Way galaxy may be a long-sought signal of dark matter, the elusive stuff thought to make up much of our universe. [Full Story]NEXT: NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Says Goodbye to Giant Asteroid Vesta

NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Says Goodbye to Giant Asteroid Vesta

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

NASA’s Dawn probe has left the asteroid Vesta to begin a new journey to the dwarf planet Ceres. [Full Story]NEXT: Newfound 'Tatooine' Alien Planet Bodes Well for E.T. Search

Newfound 'Tatooine' Alien Planet Bodes Well for E.T. Search

NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle

The discovery of the first alien planet with two suns — like the "Star Wars" world Tatooine — residing in its parent star's habitable zone is good news for the search for life beyond Earth, scientists say. [Full Story]NEXT: Disintegrating Alien Planet Has Comet-Like Tail