Stunning Night Sky Views by Photographer Jeffrey Berkes (Gallery)

Northern Lights, Bootid Meteor and Milky Way Over Kansas

Jeff Berkes

Jeff Berkes captured this photo of the northern lights, a Bootid meteor, lightning and the Milky Way in Greensburg, Kan. on June 29, 2013.

The Watch Tower by Jeff Berkes

Astrophotographer Jeff Berkes sent in this photo of a watch tower in Grand Canyon National Park, AZ, taken May 17, 2012.

Lyrid Meteor Over Southern Maryland

Astrophotographer Jeff Berkes captured this Lyrid meteor in the marshlands of southern Maryland on April 14, 2013.

Perseid Meteor over Haleakala Volcano, Maui, HI

Jeff Berkes

Photographer Jeffrey Berkes of Pennsylvania has snapped spectacular views of the night sky over the years. See some of his amazing night sky images here.



In this amazing view, Berkes caught this Perseid meteor over the Kilauea Volcano, on Hawaii's Big Island in 2010.

Aurora at Assateague Island, MD

Jeff Berkes

Skywatcher Jeff Berkes provides this image of an aurora shot from Aurora at Assateague Island, MD, on June 17, 2012.

Venus Transit 2012: Jeff Berkes #2

Jeff Berkes

Photographer Jeff Berkes captured this view of the 2012 transit of Venus from southeastern Pennsylvania during a brief break in the clouds. Says Berkes: It was "5 minutes that will last a lifetime."

Glowing Clouds from ATREX Mission: Jeff Berkes Near Philadelphia

Jeff Berkes

Astrophotographer Jeff Berkes snapped this amazing view from outside Philadelphia, Pa., of the glowing clouds at the edge of space created by NASA's ATREX mission, which launched five rockets to deploy a chemical that created the clouds for a jet stream study on March 27, 2012.

Jupiter, Venus and the Moon over West Chester, PA

Jeff Berkes

Skywatcher Jeff Berkes took this image of Jupiter, Venus, and the moon with a dramatic skyscape and foreground trees in West Chester, PA, Feb. 26, 2012.

Quandrantid Meteors and Zodiac Lights over the Florida Keys 2

Jeff Berkes

Astrophotographer Jeff Berkes took this photo of the Quadrantid meteor shower on Jan. 4, 2012.