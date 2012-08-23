Inside Arizona's Lowell Observatory (Photo Gallery)

Clark Telescope
Onlookers enjoy Lowell Observatory's Clark Telescope in Flagstaff, AZ. Photo taken on April 10, 2011.
Lowell Observatory Campus Aerial View
Lowell Observatory campus from above. Photo taken April 10, 2011.
Lowell Star Party
At Lowell Observatory amateurs and enthusiasts can have the opportunity to look through telescopes with professional astronomers. Image released May 6, 2006.
Docent Tour of Clark Telescope
A docent informs visitors about the Clark telescope during a tour at Lowell Observatory. Photo taken April 10, 2012.
The Rotunda Museum at Lowell Observatory by Night
The Lowell Observatory rotunda sits under stars. Photo taken July 5, 2005.
Percival Lowell
Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Percival Lowell founded the observatory in 1894.
Lowell at the Clark Telescope
Astronomer Percival Lowell looks through the Clark Telescope.
Clyde Tombaugh
Clyde Tombaugh, discoverer of Pluto, peers into an instrument.
Discovery Channel Telescope
Forty miles southeast of Flagstaff at the Happy Jack site, the DCT is complete. This 4.3-meter telescope rises seven stories above the top of a cinder cone. Photo taken October 19, 2009.
Barred Spiral Galaxy M109
One of the first images captured by the Discovery Channel Telescope in Arizona shows the barred spiral galaxy M109. The privately funded observatory took its first photos in May 2012.
M104 - The Sombrero Galaxy, Discovery Channel Telescope First Light Image
One of the first images taken by the Discovery Channel Telescope was of the Sombrero Galaxy, M104. The image was obtained April-May 2012.