Inside Arizona's Lowell Observatory (Photo Gallery)

Clark Telescope

Tom Alexander/Lowell Observatory

Onlookers enjoy Lowell Observatory's Clark Telescope in Flagstaff, AZ. Photo taken on April 10, 2011.

Lowell Observatory Campus Aerial View

Lowell Observatory

Lowell Observatory campus from above. Photo taken April 10, 2011.

Lowell Star Party

Jeremy Perez/Lowell Observatory

At Lowell Observatory amateurs and enthusiasts can have the opportunity to look through telescopes with professional astronomers. Image released May 6, 2006.

Docent Tour of Clark Telescope

Tom Alexander/Lowell Observatory

A docent informs visitors about the Clark telescope during a tour at Lowell Observatory. Photo taken April 10, 2012.

The Rotunda Museum at Lowell Observatory by Night

Lowell Observatory

The Lowell Observatory rotunda sits under stars. Photo taken July 5, 2005.

Percival Lowell

Library of Congress

Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Percival Lowell founded the observatory in 1894.

Lowell at the Clark Telescope

Lowell Observatory

Astronomer Percival Lowell looks through the Clark Telescope.

Clyde Tombaugh

Lowell Observatory

Clyde Tombaugh, discoverer of Pluto, peers into an instrument.

Discovery Channel Telescope

Lowell Observatory

Forty miles southeast of Flagstaff at the Happy Jack site, the DCT is complete. This 4.3-meter telescope rises seven stories above the top of a cinder cone. Photo taken October 19, 2009.

Barred Spiral Galaxy M109

Lowell Observatory

One of the first images captured by the Discovery Channel Telescope in Arizona shows the barred spiral galaxy M109. The privately funded observatory took its first photos in May 2012.

M104 - The Sombrero Galaxy, Discovery Channel Telescope First Light Image

Lowell Observatory

One of the first images taken by the Discovery Channel Telescope was of the Sombrero Galaxy, M104. The image was obtained April-May 2012.