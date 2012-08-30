Trending

Space History Photo: Roof Space Station Concept

By Spaceflight 

international space station, space station concepts, Freedom, space history photos
The Johnson Space Center's 1984 "roof" concept for a space station.
(Image: © NASA.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Johnson Space Center's 1984 "roof" concept for a space station.

The "roof" was covered with solar array cells, that were to generate about 120 kilowatts of electricity. Within the V-shaped beams there would be five modules for living, laboratory space, and external areas for instruments and other facilities.

[Far Out Space Station Concepts by NASA (Gallery )]

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.