Mars InSight in Photos: NASA's Mission to Probe Core of the Red Planet

Meet NASA's InSight

On Nov. 26, 2018 NASA's InSight Mars lander landed on the Red Planet to study it's interior like never before. See photos from the historic mission here.

InSight Lander's First Mars Selfie

The first selfie taken by NASA’s InSight lander on Mars. The 11-image composite, which was released on Dec. 11, 2018, shows the lander's solar panels and deck. Atop the deck are InSight’s science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.

InSight Mars Lander's Workspace

This mosaic, composed of 52 individual images from NASA's InSight lander, shows the workspace where the spacecraft will eventually set its science instruments. Image released Dec. 11, 2018.

A Seismograph on Mars

NASA's Mars InSight lander captured this spectacular image on Dec. 4, 2018. It shows the lander's seismometer in the foreground, the cover for that instrument behind it, its self-drilling heat probe to the left and its robotic arm at the top.

Solar Arrays Unfurled

One of the two expansive solar arrays on NASA's InSight Mars lander dominates this view of the probe's Martian home, the plain of Elysium Planum, as seen on Dec. 4, 2018.

A Martian Arm Scoop

NASA's Mars InSight lander photographed its robotic arm and the Martian soil near its landing site on Dec. 4, 2018.

Instruments on Deck!

NASA's Mars InSight lander's instrument deck stands out against the reddish Martian soil in this photograph, sent to Earth on Dec. 4, 2018.

1st Seismometer Data

This spectrogram shows the first data collected by one of the three sensors on InSight's short-period seismometer. These vibrations were created by wind passing over the spacecraft's large solar arrays, NASA officials said.

Dust Devil Vibrations

An annotated image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows the InSight lander's approximate landing site and a visualization of the vibrations detected by InSight. "The diagonal lines, faintly seen moving from upper left corner to the lower right corner of the image, show the paths of dust devils on the Martian surface," NASA officials said. "The vibrations recorded by InSight line up with the direction of the dust devil motion."

A Tiny Sensor

The sensors on InSight's seismometer are about the size of a 2-Europ coin. InSight's short-period seismometer has three of these sensors.

Wind & Thermal Shield

A still frame from NASA's Experience InSight app shows an illustration indicating the location of the pressure sensor inlet inside the wind and thermal shield.