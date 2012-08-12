Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Aug. 12, 2012

Curiosity Touchdown, Monster Star Mystery Solved and Perseid Meteor Shower Wows
In the seven days we've witnessed the Curiosity Rover touch down, learned the mystery behind "Monster Stars" and watched the spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower. But which story takes the top spot?
Root for your favorite space news story of the week here in our latest voting round!
A car-size NASA rover touched down on the Martian surface late Sunday night (Aug. 5), executing a stunning series of maneuvers that seem pulled from the pages of a sci-fi novel. [Full Story
For those who missed the late-night landing of the new Mars rover Curiosity last night, here are the top highlights from the event and NASA’s coverage of it. [Full Story
The shock wave from a supernova apparently helped trigger the formation of our solar system, according to a new 3-D computer model, researchers say. [Full Story
As a doomed star spirals closer and closer to a black hole that's about to gobble it up, it lets out periodic bursts of light that scientists liken to dying screams. [Full Story
Scientists discovered four monstrously heavy stars in 2010. With masses up to 300 times that of our sun, they have twice the mass that astronomers believed to be the upper limit for stars, confounding the known models of star formation. [Full Story
NASA plans to wait until 2015 to lay out a proposal for its next big astrophysics mission, which could take the form of a single large spacecraft or a series of smaller craft performing related studies, a senior agency official said July 30. [Full Story
American icon Neil Armstrong, the first man ever to walk on the moon, was recovering from heart surgery Wednesday (Aug. 8), with well-wishes pouring in from NASA. [Full Story
An experimental, "green" NASA lander crashed during its first free-flight test today (Aug. 9), erupting in a ball of flame when it hit the ground. [Full Story
A strange cloud on Mars seen by NASA's Curiosity rover just after it landed on the Martian surface this week set the Internet buzzing over what it might be. [Full Story
Astronomers have found evidence that dark matter, the pervasive invisible stuff that populates the universe, exists near the sun in our own solar system. [Full Story
