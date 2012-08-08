NASA's Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO) satellites have provided the first three-dimensional images of the Sun in this space wallpaper. For the first time, scientists are able to see structures in the Sun's atmosphere in three dimensions. The new view will greatly aid scientists' ability to understand solar physics and thereby improve space weather forecasting.
Full Disk Image of the Sun Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/NRL/GSFC)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.