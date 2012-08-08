Trending

Full Disk Image of the Sun Space Wallpaper

Full Disk Image of the Sun
NASA's Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO) satellites have provided the first three-dimensional images of the Sun.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/NRL/GSFC)

NASA's Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory (STEREO) satellites have provided the first three-dimensional images of the Sun in this space wallpaper. For the first time, scientists are able to see structures in the Sun's atmosphere in three dimensions. The new view will greatly aid scientists' ability to understand solar physics and thereby improve space weather forecasting.

