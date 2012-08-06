Bacolor Crater is a magnificent impact feature about 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide in this space wallpaper. The lines on the ejecta blanket surrounding the crater rim come from a surge of superheated gas and debris flying outward in the wake of the meteorite impact that made the crater. This view combines images taken during the period from September 2002 to October 2005 by the Thermal Emission Imaging System instrument on NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter.
Mars Odyssey All Stars: Bacolor Crater Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)
