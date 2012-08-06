Mars Odyssey All Stars: Bacolor Crater Space Wallpaper

Bacolor Crater is a magnificent impact feature about 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide in this space wallpaper. The lines on the ejecta blanket surrounding the crater rim come from a surge of superheated gas and debris flying outward in the wake of the meteorite impact that made the crater. This view combines images taken during the period from September 2002 to October 2005 by the Thermal Emission Imaging System instrument on NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter.

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

