Copenhagen Suborbitals Building 1-Person Space Capsule (Photos)

Copenhagen Suborbitals Launches SMARAGD-1 Rocket

Copenhagen Suborbitals

The Danish private spaceflight group Copenhagen Suborbitals launched an homemade unmanned rocket Friday (July 27) to test spaceflight systems. The SMARAGD-1 rocket launched from the Sputnik launch platform in the Baltic Sea.

Copenhagen Suborbitals Launches SMARAGD-1 Rocket #2

Copenhagen Suborbitals

The Danish private spaceflight group Copenhagen Suborbitals launched an homemade unmanned rocket Friday (July 27) to test spaceflight systems. The SMARAGD-1 rocket launched from the Sputnik launch platform in the Baltic Sea.

SMARAGD-1 2-Stage Rocket Getting Ready

Thomas Pedersen/Copenhagen Suborbitals

The SMARAGD-1 2-stage rocket is prepared.

Tycho Deep Space Capsule Drop Test

Thomas Pedersen/Copenhagen Suborbitals

Tycho Deep Space Capsule is drop-tested.

Capsule Tycho Deep Space named "Beautiful Betty"

Jev Olsen/Copenhagen Suborbitals

Capsule protector Mikael Bertelsen naming the capsule.

Private Danish Rocket to Launch Mock Astronaut Tuesday

Copenhagen Suborbitals

The Tycho Brahe capsule sits atop the Hybrid Exo Atmospheric Transporter (HEAT) 1X booster in preparation for an off-shore launch. The Nautilus submarine is docked in the foreground.

Copenhagen Suborbitals Rocket Launch, June 3, 2011

Thomas Pedersen/Copenhagen Suborbitals

Copenhagen Suborbitals' HEAT-1X rocket blasts off from a platform in the Baltic Sea on June 3, 2011.

Hair Dryer Glitch Pushes Private Danish Rocket Launch to 2011

Copenhagen Suborbitals

The HEAT-1X during its launch attempt on Sept. 5.