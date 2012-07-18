In this space wallpaper, the peculiar galaxy Centaurus A (NGC 5128) is pictured in this image taken with by the Wide Field Imager attached to the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at the La Silla Observatory in Chile. With a total exposure time of more than 50 hours this is probably the deepest view of this peculiar and spectacular object every created.
A Deep Look at the Strange Galaxy Centaurus A Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO)
