Mars Rover Landing: NASA's 1st Xbox Game Unveiled (Images)

Mars Rover Landing Video Game

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

The new "Mars Rover Landing " game for Xbox Live simulates the landing of Mars Science Laboratory on Mars. The game uses the Kinect motion sensor on the Xbox 360 Kinect console to let players land NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars.

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

Smoking Gun Interactive's new video game, Mars Rover Landing, is available for XBox. According to the publisher, "How hard is it to land on Mars? Test your skills! Your mission: guide NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity to its landing site safely and on target."

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #2

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #3

NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #4

NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #5

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #6

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #7

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #8

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #9

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

Mars Rover Landing Video Game Screenshot #10

Microsoft/Smoking Gun Interactive

