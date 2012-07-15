Liftoff! Launch Photos for Space Station's Expedition 32 Crew

Soyuz Rocket Launches to Orbit: Expedition 32

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 15, 2012 carrying Expedition 32 Soyuz Commander Yuri Malenchenko, NASA Flight Engineer Sunita Williams and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Flight Engineer Akihiko Hoshide to the International Space Station.

Expedition 32 Launch

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 15, 2012.

Expedition 32 Launch

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The tail end of the flame from the Soyuz TMA-05M rocket is seen after it launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 15, 2012.

Space Station's Expedition 32 Crew Waves Farewell

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Expedition 32 Soyuz commander Yuri Malenchenko (of Russia), bottom, and flight engineers Akihiko Hoshide (of Japan) and Sunita Williams (of NASA), top, wave farewell from the base of the Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Sunday, July 15, 2012 Local Time (late July 41 EDT).

Liftoff! Expedition 32 Crew Soars Spaceward

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 15, 2012 carrying Expedition 32 Soyuz Commander Yuri Malenchenko, NASA Flight Engineer Sunita Williams and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Flight Engineer Akihiko Hoshide to the International Space Station.

Sunita Williams Bids Adieu: Expedition 32

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Expedition 32 flight engineer Sunita Williams of NASA waves goodbye after leaving the Cosmonaut Hotel, Sunday, July 15, 2012 in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, ahead of her launch to the International Space Station.

Expedition 32 Launch

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 15, 2012.

Expedition 32 Launch

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 15, 2012.

Liftoff! Soyuz Rocket Launches Expedition 32

NASA/Carla Cioffi

The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 15, 2012 carrying Expedition 32 Soyuz Commander Yuri Malenchenko, NASA Flight Engineer Sunita Williams and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Flight Engineer Akihiko Hoshide to the International Space Station.

Space Station's Expedition 32 Crew Walkout

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Expedition 32 Soyuz commander Yuri Malenchenko or Russia (second from left) and flight engineer Sunita Williams of NASA are escorted to the Soyuz rocket by senior Russian space agency management at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, on Sunday, July 15, 2012 local time. The launch of the Soyuz spacecraft with Malenchenko, Williams and JAXA flight engineer Akihiko Hoshide aboard was set to liftoff at 8:40 a.m. Kazakhstan time.

Soyuz Rocket Blessed: Expedition 32

NASA/Carla Cioffi

An Orthodox priest blesses the Soyuz rocket to carry three Expedition 32 crewmembers to International Space Station before launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Friday, July 13, 2012 in Kazakhstan.