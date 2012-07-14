Trending

Double Clusters of Stars Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

This "double cluster," NGC 1850, is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and Martino Romaniello (European Southern Observatory, Germany) )

In this amazing space wallpaper, a "double cluster," NGC 1850, is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud. It consists of a large cluster of stars, located near a smaller cluster (below and to the right). The large cluster is 50 million years old; the other only 4 million years old. The cluster is surrounded by gas believed to be created by the explosion of massive stars.

