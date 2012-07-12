Telstar 1 in Pictures: Legacy of 1st TV Communications Satellite

Telstar 1 Satellite

Bell Labs

Image of the Telstar 1 satellite. Telstar was launched by NASA on July 10, 1962, from Cape Canaveral, Fla., and was the first privately sponsored space-faring mission. Two days later, it relayed the world's first transatlantic television signal, from Andover Earth Station, Maine, to the Pleumeur-Bodou Telecom Center, Brittany, France.

Telstar Launch

NASA

Telstar launch on July 10, 1962, from Cape Canaveral, Fla.. Developed by Bell Telephone Laboratories for AT&T, Telstar was the world's first active communications satellite and the world's first commercial payload in space.

Telstar 3-D Communications Satellite Deploying from Discovery's Payload Bay

NASA

Telstar 3-D communications satellite deploying from Discovery's payload bay, June 17, 1985. Cloudy Earth's surface can be seen to the left of the frame.

Hughes Aircraft Technicians Work on Telstar 3

NASA

Hughes Aircraft technicians, monitored by AT and T customers, work on the Telstar 3 satellite being readied in Hanger AM at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for launch on Mission 41-D on July 27, 1984.

Mission Control Center during STS 41-D

NASA

Flight controllers observe downlinked TV scenes of the deployment of Telstar 3 from their consoles in the flight control room (FCR-1) of JSC's mission control center. The image was taken Sep. 1, 1984.

Deployment of the Telstar Communications Satellite

NASA

The cylindrical spacecraft spins and rises past the shuttle stabilizer from its protective shield in the space shuttle payload bay. This image was taken Aug. 30, 1984.

Telstar I on Parade

NASA

Telstar I satellite at the parade of progress show at the public hall in Cleveland, Ohio. The image was taken Aug. 14, 1964.

Telstar I on Parade

NASA

Telstar I satellite at the parade of progress show at the public hall in Cleveland, Ohio. The image was taken Aug. 14, 1964.

ECHO Horn Antenna

NASA

The Horn reflector antenna at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Holmdel, New Jersey was built in 1959 for pioneering work in communication satellites for the NASA ECHO I. The image was taken in June 1962.

41-D Mission Payloads

NASA

View of 41-D mission payloads after loading into the orbiter payload bay. The image was taken Aug. 29, 1984.