Private Spacesuit Evolution: Final Frontier Design of Brooklyn

Commercial Spacesuit Startup
The New York City-based startup Final Frontier Design aims to develop a $10,000 spacesuit for the commercial space industry.
Co-Inventor Nikolay Moiseev in Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Helmet
Co-inventor Nikolay Moiseev poses in the helmet of the new spacesuit he designed with partner Ted Southern.
Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Walking Mobility
A person appears to be demonstrating mobility while wearing a Final Frontier Design spacesuit.
Completely Enclosed in Final Frontier Design Spacesuit
A person appears completely enclosed in a Final Frontier Design spacesuit.
Donning a Final Frontier Design Spacesuit
A person receives assistance in trying on a Final Frontier Design spacesuit.
Front View of Final Frontier Design Spacesuit
A person shows off the front view of a Final Frontier Design spacesuit.
Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Glove Test
Final Frontier Design tests its privately manufactured spacesuit glove.
Multi-Colored Final Frontier Design Spacesuit
Another Final Frontier Design spacesuit possesses varicolored limb coverings.
Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Elbow Test
A Final Frontier Design spacesuit elbow undergoes testing.
Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Joint Test
A Final Frontier Design spacesuit joint undergoes testing.
Final Frontier Design Spacesuit in Recumbent Position
A Final Frontier spacesuit lies in recumbent position.