Private Spacesuit Evolution: Final Frontier Design of Brooklyn

Commercial Spacesuit Startup

Final Frontier Design

The New York City-based startup Final Frontier Design aims to develop a $10,000 spacesuit for the commercial space industry.

Co-Inventor Nikolay Moiseev in Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Helmet

Co-inventor Nikolay Moiseev poses in the helmet of the new spacesuit he designed with partner Ted Southern.

Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Walking Mobility

A person appears to be demonstrating mobility while wearing a Final Frontier Design spacesuit.

Completely Enclosed in Final Frontier Design Spacesuit

A person appears completely enclosed in a Final Frontier Design spacesuit.

Donning a Final Frontier Design Spacesuit

A person receives assistance in trying on a Final Frontier Design spacesuit.

Front View of Final Frontier Design Spacesuit

A person shows off the front view of a Final Frontier Design spacesuit.

Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Glove Test

Final Frontier Design tests its privately manufactured spacesuit glove.

Multi-Colored Final Frontier Design Spacesuit

Another Final Frontier Design spacesuit possesses varicolored limb coverings.

Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Elbow Test

A Final Frontier Design spacesuit elbow undergoes testing.

Final Frontier Design Spacesuit Joint Test

A Final Frontier Design spacesuit joint undergoes testing.

Final Frontier Design Spacesuit in Recumbent Position

A Final Frontier spacesuit lies in recumbent position.