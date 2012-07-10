Night Sky Planet-Watching Guide: July 2012 Sky Maps

July 2012 Sky Map Looking South

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says that during July 2012, "In the southern sky you'll see the constellations Sagittarius and Scorpius separated by the core of our Milky Way galaxy."

Mars, Saturn and Spica, July 10, 2012

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says: "Mars moves closer to Saturn this month [July 2012], preparing for their planetary meetup in August."

Jupiter, Venus, Aldebaran and the Moon, July 15, 2012

Science@NASA News

On July 15, 2012, Jupiter (top) will be joined by the crescent moon, Venus (bottom), and Aldebaran (lower right).

Mars, Saturn and Spica, July 17, 2012

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology

Spica, Saturn and Mars continue to move closer together on July 17, 2012.

Mars, Saturn and Spica, July 24, 2012

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says: "Send yourself a reminder to step outside on the evenings of July 24th and 25th [2012]. That's when the waxing moon pairs up with Mars, Saturn and Virgo's great white star Spica."

Mars, Saturn and Spica, July 25, 2012

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says: "Send yourself a reminder to step outside on the evenings of July 24th and 25th [2012]. That's when the waxing moon pairs up with Mars, Saturn and Virgo's great white star Spica."

2012 Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower

Space Telescope Science Institute, Office of Public Outreach

The annual Delta Aquarid meteor shower peaks on the night of July 28 to 29, 2012. Watch for meteors radiating from the southeast after midnight. Expect to see up to 20 small, yellowish meteors per hour.

Jupiter, Venus, Aldebaran and the Hyades, July 31, 2012

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory informs us about July 2012 night sky watching: "Early risers will witness a vertical line dance all month long starring red Aldebaran, bright Venus, the Hyades star cluster, Jupiter and the Pleiades. The crescent moon joins the party July 14 through the 16th."