This Hubble Space Telescope composite image shows a ghostly "ring" of dark matter in the galaxy cluster Cl 0024+17 in this stunning space wallpaper. The ring-like structure is evident in the blue map of the cluster's dark matter distribution. The map is superimposed on a Hubble image of the cluster. The ring is one of the strongest pieces of evidence to date for the existence of dark matter, an unknown substance that pervades the universe.
Hubble Finds Dark Matter Ring in Galaxy Cluster Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, M.J. Jee and H. Ford (Johns Hopkins University) )
