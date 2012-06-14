Mock Mars Mission Explores Austrian Ice Caves (Pictures)

Entrance to Mammoth Cave
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here is the view from the cave entry to the beautiful landscape (background: Hallstaetter Lake).
Daniel Foeger and Cliffbot in the Tristan Dome
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Suit tester Daniel Foeger and cliffbot are seen here in the Tristan dome.
Lowering the Cliffbot over an Ice Cliff
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, the suit tester starts to lower the cliffbot over an ice cliff.
Eva Hauth Assists Suit Tester Daniel Foeger
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, Eva Hauth assists suit tester Daniel Foeger during the donning of the space suit simulator.
Daniel Schildhammer at the Dachstein Ice Cave
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, suit tester Daniel Schildhammer works in the Dachstein giant ice cave.
The Tristan Dome
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, Daniel Foeger stands in the Tristan dome in the Dachstein giant ice cave.
Cliffbot on Its Way
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, Cliffbot starts on its way off a cliff at the Tristan dome (Dachstein giant ice cave).
Spacesuit Simulator Donned
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. The spacesuit simulator is donned in front of the cave entry. In the background, Lake Hallstaettersee is visible.
Working with the Spacesuit Simulator
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. A tester works with the spacesuit simulator at the Tristan dome in the Dachstein giant ice cave.
Magma White with WISDOM Radar
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here is the Magma White rover with mounted WISDOM radar of the Polish Mars Society & ABM Space Education at the Parsival Dome, Dachstein ice caves.
Asimov Jr. R3 Rover
The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here is the Asimov Jr. R3 Rover of the Part-Time Scientists (competitor of Google Lunar X-Prize) inside the King Arthur dome of the Dachstein giant ice caves.