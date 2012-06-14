Mock Mars Mission Explores Austrian Ice Caves (Pictures)

Entrance to Mammoth Cave

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here is the view from the cave entry to the beautiful landscape (background: Hallstaetter Lake).

Daniel Foeger and Cliffbot in the Tristan Dome

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Suit tester Daniel Foeger and cliffbot are seen here in the Tristan dome.

Lowering the Cliffbot over an Ice Cliff

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, the suit tester starts to lower the cliffbot over an ice cliff.

Eva Hauth Assists Suit Tester Daniel Foeger

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, Eva Hauth assists suit tester Daniel Foeger during the donning of the space suit simulator.

Daniel Schildhammer at the Dachstein Ice Cave

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, suit tester Daniel Schildhammer works in the Dachstein giant ice cave.

The Tristan Dome

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, Daniel Foeger stands in the Tristan dome in the Dachstein giant ice cave.

Cliffbot on Its Way

© OEWF/Association Planète Mars (APM)

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here, Cliffbot starts on its way off a cliff at the Tristan dome (Dachstein giant ice cave).

Spacesuit Simulator Donned

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. The spacesuit simulator is donned in front of the cave entry. In the background, Lake Hallstaettersee is visible.

Working with the Spacesuit Simulator

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. A tester works with the spacesuit simulator at the Tristan dome in the Dachstein giant ice cave.

Magma White with WISDOM Radar

© OEWF/Andreas Köhler

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here is the Magma White rover with mounted WISDOM radar of the Polish Mars Society & ABM Space Education at the Parsival Dome, Dachstein ice caves.

Asimov Jr. R3 Rover

© OEWF/Katja Zanella-Kux

The Aouda.X spacesuit tests were part of a 5-day Mars mission analog field test performed at Mammoth Cave in the Giant Ice Caves of Dachstein, Austria, by the Austrian Space Forum and international research partners in April-May 2012. Here is the Asimov Jr. R3 Rover of the Part-Time Scientists (competitor of Google Lunar X-Prize) inside the King Arthur dome of the Dachstein giant ice caves.