Meet Lynx: XCOR Aerospace's Winged Space Plane (Gallery)

Lynx Cutaway View

XCOR Aerospace/Mike Massee

A cutaway diagram shows the details of XCOR Aerospace's Lynx suborbital vehicle.

Lynx Space Plane Under Construction (1)

Mike Massee/XCOR

XCOR Aerospace's Lynx space plane under construction in late 2014 at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.

Lynx Space Plane Under Construction (2)

Mike Massee/XCOR

XCOR Aerospace's Lynx space plane under construction as of December 2014. The vehicle's fuselage, cockpit and carry-through-spar are bonded.

Lynx Space Plane Under Construction (3)

Mike Massee/XCOR

XCOR Aerospace's Lynx space plane under construction as of December 2014. The vehicle's carry-through spar, seen here, has been bonded to the fuselage and load-tested.

Lynx Cockpit, Fuselage and Strakes

XCOR Aerospace/Mike Massee

The Lynx cockpit, fuselage and strakes are shown at XCOR headquarters in Mojave, California.

Lynx Main Engine Test

XCOR Aerospace/Mike Massee

XCOR Aerospace's Lynx suborbital vehicle main engine undergoes testing.

Lynx Main Engine Inspection

XCOR Aerospace/Mike Massee

XCOR Aerospace's Lynx suborbital vehicle main engine undergoes inspection.

Lynx Cockpit, Fuselage and Strakes on Display

XCOR Aerospace/Mike Massee

The Lynx cockpit, fuselage and strakes are shown at XCOR headquarters in Mojave, California.

Final Check on Lynx Cockpit Structure

XCOR Aerospace/Mike Massee

XCOR Aerospace engineer Mark Street performs a final check on the cockpit structure that will be hidden by the fuselage once the mating is complete.

Technician Prepares XCOR LOX Pump

XCOR Aerospace/Mike Massee

XCOR shop technician Ray Fitting prepares an XCOR LOX pump for mounting on the Lynx propulsion truss.

The Lynx Suborbital Vehicle

XCOR Aerospace

The Lynx suborbital vehicle.