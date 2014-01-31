Meet Lynx: XCOR Aerospace's Winged Space Plane (Gallery)

Lynx Cutaway View
A cutaway diagram shows the details of XCOR Aerospace's Lynx suborbital vehicle.
Lynx Space Plane Under Construction (1)
XCOR Aerospace's Lynx space plane under construction in late 2014 at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.
Lynx Space Plane Under Construction (2)
XCOR Aerospace's Lynx space plane under construction as of December 2014. The vehicle's fuselage, cockpit and carry-through-spar are bonded.
Lynx Space Plane Under Construction (3)
XCOR Aerospace's Lynx space plane under construction as of December 2014. The vehicle's carry-through spar, seen here, has been bonded to the fuselage and load-tested.
Lynx Cockpit, Fuselage and Strakes
The Lynx cockpit, fuselage and strakes are shown at XCOR headquarters in Mojave, California.
Lynx Main Engine Test
XCOR Aerospace's Lynx suborbital vehicle main engine undergoes testing.
Lynx Main Engine Inspection
XCOR Aerospace's Lynx suborbital vehicle main engine undergoes inspection.
Lynx Cockpit, Fuselage and Strakes on Display
Final Check on Lynx Cockpit Structure
XCOR Aerospace engineer Mark Street performs a final check on the cockpit structure that will be hidden by the fuselage once the mating is complete.
Technician Prepares XCOR LOX Pump
XCOR shop technician Ray Fitting prepares an XCOR LOX pump for mounting on the Lynx propulsion truss.
The Lynx Suborbital Vehicle
The Lynx suborbital vehicle.