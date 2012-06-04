Partial Lunar Eclipse in Pictures: June 4, 2012

Come Back Soon, Moon
Skywatcher Tyler Leavitt took this shot of the partial lunar eclipse in Las Vegas, NV, on June 4, 2012.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Arizona
Skywatcher Meggan Wood caught the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, in Maricopa, AZ.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Billings, MT
Skywatcher Rob Sparks sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Billings, Montana.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Pocatello, ID
Skywatcher "Uncle Ed" sent this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Pocatello, ID.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Concord, CA
Skywatcher Scott Halihan sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Concord, CA, in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Good Morning, Beautiful Eclipse!
Maggie Cates sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Weatherford, TX. She writes, "Good morning, beautiful eclipse!"
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Hawaii
Skywatcher Kalani Pokipala took this photo of the partial lunar eclipse on June 4, 2012, from Diamond Head, Oahu, Hawaii.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Palm Harbor, FL
Skywatcher Greg Shankland took this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, in Palm Harbor, FL.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Photographed by Faherty
Skywatcher Jonathan Faherty sent this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012. No location given.
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from San Jose, CA
Skywatcher Lisa Werner sent this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in San Jose, CA. She writes: "This was the best I could do using an iPhone 4S through binoculars."
Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Wichita, KS
An unidentified skywatcher sent this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Wichita, KS.