Partial Lunar Eclipse in Pictures: June 4, 2012

Come Back Soon, Moon

Tyler Leavitt

Skywatcher Tyler Leavitt took this shot of the partial lunar eclipse in Las Vegas, NV, on June 4, 2012.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Arizona

Meggan Wood

Skywatcher Meggan Wood caught the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, in Maricopa, AZ.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Billings, MT

Rob Sparks

Skywatcher Rob Sparks sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Billings, Montana.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Pocatello, ID

Uncle Ed

Skywatcher "Uncle Ed" sent this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Pocatello, ID.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Concord, CA

Scott Halihan

Skywatcher Scott Halihan sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Concord, CA, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Good Morning, Beautiful Eclipse!

Maggie Cates

Maggie Cates sent in this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Weatherford, TX. She writes, "Good morning, beautiful eclipse!"

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Hawaii

Kalani Pokipala

Skywatcher Kalani Pokipala took this photo of the partial lunar eclipse on June 4, 2012, from Diamond Head, Oahu, Hawaii.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Palm Harbor, FL

Greg Shankland

Skywatcher Greg Shankland took this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, in Palm Harbor, FL.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Photographed by Faherty

Jonathan Faherty

Skywatcher Jonathan Faherty sent this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012. No location given.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from San Jose, CA

Lisa Werner

Skywatcher Lisa Werner sent this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in San Jose, CA. She writes: "This was the best I could do using an iPhone 4S through binoculars."

Partial Lunar Eclipse Seen from Wichita, KS

photographgifts@***.***

An unidentified skywatcher sent this photo of the partial lunar eclipse of June 4, 2012, taken in Wichita, KS.