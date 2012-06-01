'Prometheus': Scenes from Ridley Scott's Alien Saga (Pictures)

Prometheus Poster

"Prometheus," set in the universe of the "Alien" franchise and directed by Ridley Scott, opens June 8, 2012

Prometheus Spaceship in Flight

The titular spaceship of "Prometheus" makes its way to a distant planet.

David's Discovery in "Prometheus"

Aboard an alien vessel, David (Michael Fassbender) makes a discovery that could have world-changing consequences in "Prometheus."

Introducing he USCSS Prometheus

A poster introducing the fictional titular spacecraft in "Prometheus."

Aboard the Bridge of the Spaceship Prometheus

Charlize Theron and Idris Elba on the bridge of the titular ship in "Prometheus."

Ridley Scott Directs Noomi Rapace in "Prometheus"

Kerry Brown/Twentieth Century Fox

Ridley Scott directs Noomi Rapace on the set of "Prometheus."

David Explores in "Prometheus"

Michael Fassbender as David explores an alien environment in "Prometheus."

Introducing the RT01 Transport

A poster introducing a fictional vehicle in "Prometheus."

The Ampule Room in "Prometheus"

Noomi Rapace (left) and Kate Dickie (with Michael Fassbender in the background) explore the ampule room in "Prometheus."

Star Field Inside an Alien Spaceship in "Prometheus"

A stunning star field fills a cavernous alien spaceship in "Prometheus."

Introducing the Med Pod 720i

A poster introducing a fictional piece of medical equipment in "Prometheus."