'Prometheus': Scenes from Ridley Scott's Alien Saga (Pictures)

Prometheus Poster
"Prometheus," set in the universe of the "Alien" franchise and directed by Ridley Scott, opens June 8, 2012
Prometheus Spaceship in Flight
The titular spaceship of "Prometheus" makes its way to a distant planet. Opening date: June 8, 2012.
David's Discovery in "Prometheus"
Aboard an alien vessel, David (Michael Fassbender) makes a discovery that could have world-changing consequences in "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.
Introducing he USCSS Prometheus
A poster introducing the fictional titular spacecraft in "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.
Aboard the Bridge of the Spaceship Prometheus
Charlize Theron and Idris Elba on the bridge of the titular ship in "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.
Ridley Scott Directs Noomi Rapace in "Prometheus"
Ridley Scott directs Noomi Rapace on the set of "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.
David Explores in "Prometheus"
Michael Fassbender as David explores an alien environment in "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.
Introducing the RT01 Transport
A poster introducing a fictional vehicle in "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.
The Ampule Room in "Prometheus"
Noomi Rapace (left) and Kate Dickie (with Michael Fassbender in the background) explore the ampule room in "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.
Star Field Inside an Alien Spaceship in "Prometheus"
A stunning star field fills a cavernous alien spaceship in "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.
Introducing the Med Pod 720i
A poster introducing a fictional piece of medical equipment in "Prometheus." Opening date: June 8, 2012.