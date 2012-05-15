Expedition 31 Soyuz Launch Space Wallpaper

Trending

Expedition 31 Soyuz Launch
The Soyuz TMA-04M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 15, 2012 carrying Expedition 31 Soyuz Commander Gennady Padalka, NASA Flight Engineer Joseph Acaba and Flight Engineer Sergei Revin to the International Space Station.
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

