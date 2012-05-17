Constellation Station: Bright Stars Sparkle in Skywatcher Photo

This panorama of the night sky captures two planets resting among several constellations dotting the sky. Skywatcher Tunc Tezel of TWAN/The World At Night captured this image from Keles, town near Bursa, Turkey on March 21, 2012.



The image was taken on the night of the Vernal Equinox, a time which signals the beginning of spring for the Northern Hemisphere. However, in the foreground, one can still see snow covering the landscape. In the image, the planet Saturn lies in Virgo while Mars rests near Leo the Lion.



Other constellations visible in the image are Hydra in the bottom right, Libra in the bottom left and Coma Berenices at the top. Mars and Saturn are two of the brightest dots in the sky while Hydra's star Alphard is barely visible. This stunning view of the sky will change, however, as winter once again approaches the region.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing skywatching photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com.

Follow SPACE.com for the latest in space science and exploration news on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.