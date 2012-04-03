Launch Photos: US Spy Satellite NROL-25 Blasts Off

NROL-25 Satellite Liftoff Straight Up

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV carrying the NROL-25 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, April 3, 2012.

NROL-25 Satellite Liftoff with Foreground Flowers

NROL-25 Liftoff Through Mobile Service Tower

NROL-25 Satellite Liftoff

NROL-25 Satellite Liftoff, Low Angle

Next Stop, Space for Spy Satellite NROL-25

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-6 at 4:12 p.m. PDT with the classified NROL-25 national security satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Spy Satellite NROL-25: Launch Smoke Trail

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket soars into orbit from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 4:12 p.m. PDT Tuesday, April 3, 2012. The rocket carried the NROL-25 spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Streaking to Orbit: NROL-25 Spy Satellite

Spy Satellite NROL-25: Launch Smoke Trail

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket soars into orbit from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 4:12 p.m. PDT Tuesday, April 3, 2012. The rocket carried the NROL-25 spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

NROL-25 Spysat Launch Poster

The mission poster for the launch of NROL-25, a new spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office, on April 3, 2012.

Spy Satellite and Flowers: NROL-25 Launch

U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Andrew Satran

The mobile service tower rolls back from the United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Medium+ (5,2) rocket on Space Launch Complex 6 at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base on April 3, 2012. The rocket is carrying the classified NROL-25 spy satellite.