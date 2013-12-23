Icy Rhea: Photos of Saturn's Second-Largest Moon

Titan and Rhea Together

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's largest and second largest moons, Titan and Rhea, appear to be stacked on top of each other in this true-color scene from NASA's Cassini spacecraft released on Dec. 23, 2013. The north polar hood can be seen on Titan appearing as a detached layer at the top of the moon on the top right. This view looks toward the Saturn-facing side of the smaller Rhea. [Read the Full Story Here]

Cassini Photo of Saturn's Icy Moon Rhea

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

NASA's Cassini spacecraft took this raw, unprocessed image of Saturn's moon Rhea on March 10, 2012. The camera was pointing toward Rhea at 26,019 miles (41,873 kilometers) away.

Saturn Moon Rhea's Surface

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This image was taken on March 09, 2013, and received on Earth March 10, 2013, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The camera was pointing toward Rhea at approximately 1,727 miles (2,779 kilometers) away, and the image was taken using the CL1 and CL2 filters. This image has not been validated or calibrated.

Cassini Spacecraft Photos Show Saturn's 'Blue Moon' in All Its Glory

NASA/JPL/SSI

A false-color view of Saturn's moon Rhea captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on March 2, 2010. This image shows the side of the moon that always faces the planet. Ultraviolet, green and infrared images were combined into a single picture that isolates and maps regional color differences. This "color map" was then superimposed over a clear-filter image that preserves the relative brightness across the body.

Cassini Image of Rhea

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This image was taken on March 09, 2013, and received on Earth March 10, 2013, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The camera was pointing toward Rhea at approximately 2,348 miles (3,778 kilometers) away, and the image was taken using the CL1 and CL2 filters. This image has not been validated or calibrated.

Raw Image of Rhea

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This raw, unprocessed image of Rhea was taken on March 9, 2013 and received on Earth March 10, 2013.

Image of Saturn's Moon Rhea

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This raw, unprocessed image of Rhea was taken on March 9, 2013 and received on Earth March 10, 2013. The camera was pointing toward Rhea at approximately 79438 kilometers away, and the image was taken using the CL1 and CL2 filters.

Cassini Raw Image of Rhea

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This raw, unprocessed image of Rhea was taken on March 9, 2013 and received on Earth March 10, 2013. The Cassini Solstice Mission is a joint United States and European endeavor.

Saturn Moon Rhea Limb, Jan. 11, 2011 Cassini flyby

NASA/JPL/SSI

Saturn's cratered moon Rhea is revealed in this photo from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, taken during its closest flyby of the moon Jan. 11, 2011.

Saturn Moon Rhea Surface Fault Lines

NASA/JPL/SSI

This picture reveals a close-up of Rhea's surface, scarred by many craters and several long, cross-cutting faults as seen by the Cassini spacecraft on Jan. 11, 2011.

Saturn Moon's Rhea Surface Photos

NASA/JPL/SSI

In this photo, a low sun angle casts deep shadows on Rhea's crater floors as seen by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a Jan. 11, 2011 flyby.