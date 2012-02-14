Photos: New Space Toys at Toy Fair 2012

Celestial Buddies

The annual Toy Fair in New York included a whole universe of space-themed toys. SPACE.com was out there on the floor playing with and photographing some of the coolest new toys you'll be seeing on store shelves this year.

SpaceX Model Rocket

This new model rocket is a flyable version of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon space capsule. The rocket, made by SpaceX, was presented this year at Toy Fair 2012 by Nukotoys.

Plush Enterprise

Think Geek's plush Enterprise from Star Trek even lights up!

Star Wars Lightsaber Candlestick

Think Geek also introduced this new Star Wars lightsaber candlestick at Toy Fair 2012.

Star Trek Cologne

Smell like Spock with this new line of colognes and perfumes based on Star Trek, introduced by Jads International.

Earth in My Room

Toy company Uncle Milton unveiled its new Earth in My Room light-up wall planet this year at Toy Fair 2012. The shining Earth shows the view of our planet from space as an astronaut observer would see it passing over different time zones.

Moon in My Room

Uncle Milton's Earth in My Room and Moon in My Room seen lit up in the dark at Toy Fair 2012.

Nanodots Shuttle

These Nanodots magnetic building balls are addictive. Here, a space shuttle made of Nanodots is displayed at Toy Fair 2012.

Geomag GLOW Moon Explorer

The Geomag GLOW Moon Explorer kit (by Reeves International) was unveiled this year at Toy Fair 2012. These glow-in-the-dark magnetic building pieces can be put together to make roving moon buggies and more.

Inflatable Space Shuttle

This ride-able inflatable space shuttle, produced by Aeromax, was new this year at Toy Fair 2012.

Star Wars Folded Flyers

Fold your own Millenium Falcon with this new Star Wars Folded Flyers paper airplane kit from Klutz.