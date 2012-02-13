Photos: Europe's Vega Rocket Launches on 1st Flight

Vega Rocket First Launch

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

The European Space Agency's first Vega rocket lifts off from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana in a flawless launch debut on Feb. 13, 2012.

Liftoff of Vega VV01

ESA/M. Pedoussaut

On February 13, 2012, the first Vega lifted off on its maiden flight from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

Vega Rocket Launch Timeline

ESA - J. Huart, 2012

This ESA graphic depicts the flight timeline and major events for the first launch of the new Vega rocket on Feb. 13, 2012.

Liftoff of Vega VV01

ESA/M. Pedoussaut

Vega on the Launch Pad

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2011

ESA’s new Vega small launcher has taken the next step towards its maiden flight.

Liftoff of Vega VV01

ESA/S. Corvaja

Liftoff of Vega VV01

ESA/M. Pedoussaut

Liftoff of Vega VV01

ESA/M. Pedoussaut

Vega Rocket Launches With Birds

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

Liftoff of Vega VV01

ESA/M. Pedoussaut

Liftoff of Vega VV01

ESA/S. Corvaja

