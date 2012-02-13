Photos: Europe's Vega Rocket Launches on 1st Flight

Vega Rocket First Launch
The European Space Agency's first Vega rocket lifts off from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana in a flawless launch debut on Feb. 13, 2012.
Liftoff of Vega VV01
On February 13, 2012, the first Vega lifted off on its maiden flight from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.
Vega Rocket Launch Timeline
This ESA graphic depicts the flight timeline and major events for the first launch of the new Vega rocket on Feb. 13, 2012.
Liftoff of Vega VV01
Vega on the Launch Pad
ESA’s new Vega small launcher has taken the next step towards its maiden flight.
Liftoff of Vega VV01
Liftoff of Vega VV01
Liftoff of Vega VV01
Vega Rocket Launches With Birds
Liftoff of Vega VV01
Liftoff of Vega VV01
