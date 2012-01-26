Trending

Satellite Snaps Brilliant Figure 8 Algae Bloom Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Algae Bloom Satelitte figure 8 1920
An algae bloom in the shape of a figure 8 in the south Atlantic Ocean.
(Image: © ESA)

This cool space wallpaper shows microscopic algae create a bright blue figure 8 in a new photo snapped by a European Earth-observing satellite. Photosynthesizing micro-organisms called phytoplankton created the figure 8 in the south Atlantic Ocean, about 360 miles (600 kilometers) east of the Falkland Islands. The European Space Agency's Envisat spacecraft acquired the image on Dec. 2, 2011.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.