This cool space wallpaper shows microscopic algae create a bright blue figure 8 in a new photo snapped by a European Earth-observing satellite. Photosynthesizing micro-organisms called phytoplankton created the figure 8 in the south Atlantic Ocean, about 360 miles (600 kilometers) east of the Falkland Islands. The European Space Agency's Envisat spacecraft acquired the image on Dec. 2, 2011.
Satellite Snaps Brilliant Figure 8 Algae Bloom Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA)
