Photos: Russian Soyuz Rocket Launches from South America

Soyuz VS01 Launched

S. Corvaja/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE

Soyuz lifts off for the first time from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana carrying the first two Galileo In-Orbit Validation satellites, on October 21, 2011.

Soyuz VS01 Clears the Tower

S. Corvaja/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE

Soyuz clears the tower for the first time from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana carrying the first two Galileo In-Orbit Validation satellites, on October 21, 2011.

Soyuz VS01 Lifts Off

S. Corvaja/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE

Soyuz just begins to lift off for the first time from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana carrying the first two Galileo In-Orbit Validation satellites, on October 21, 2011.

Soyuz VS01 on the Launch Pad (Wide Angle)

S. Corvaja/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE

Soyuz VS01, the first Soyuz flight from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, stands upon the launch pad on October 15, 2011.

Soyuz VS01 on the Launch Pad (Low Angle)

S. Corvaja/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE

A worker gazes up at Soyuz VS01, the first Soyuz flight from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana, standing on the launch pad on October 15, 2011.

Soyuz VS01 At Night

S. Corvaja/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE

Bathed in artificial light, Soyuz VS01, the first Soyuz flight from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana, stands upon the launch pad on October 15, 2011.

Soyuz VS01 on Launch Pad

ESA/S. Corvaja

Soyuz VS01, the first Soyuz flight from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana, stands in almost-silhouette on the launch pad on 15 October 2011.

Soyuz Rocket Carrying European Navigation Satellites Readied for Launch

Arianespace

The completed Soyuz rocket is shown in its launch-ready configuration at Europe's spaceport in French Guiana following the rollback of its mobile service gantry. On Oct. 20, 2011, the Soyuz will launch the first two satellites in Europe's Galileo navigation constellation.

Soyuz VS01 Rollout

S. Corvaja/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE

Soyuz VS01, the first Soyuz flight from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana, was transferred to the launch zone on October 14, 2011.

Soyuz Launch Site in French Guiana

ESA/S. Corvaja

The Soyuz launch site at Europe's spaceport near Kourou, in French Guiana.

Soyuz VS01 Lower Portion

S. Corvaja/ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE

Soyuz VS01 gleams on the launch pad at Europe's spaceport in French Guiana, October 15, 2011.