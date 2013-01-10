Rise of SpaceShipTwo: Virgin Galactic's Test Flights Photos

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Supersonic Test: Jan. 10, 2014

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo spacecraft is an air-launched space plane designed to fly 8 people (2 pilots and 6 passengers) on suborbital spaceflights for $250,000 a ticket. The company, founded by British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, hopes to fly commercial spaceflights from New Mexico's Spaceport America in the next few years. HERE: Virgin Galactic's private SpaceShipTwo suborbital space plane streaks across the sky in a supersonic rocket-powered test flight on Jan. 10, 2014 over Mojave, Calif. It is the third supersonic test flight for SpaceShipTwo. See more SpaceShiptwo test flight photos in this SPACE.com gallery.

Pilot CJ Sturckow and SpaceShipTwo

Former NASA space shuttle commander Rick "CJ" Sturckow guided Virgin Galactic's private SpaceShipTwo through an unpowered "glide flight" in the skies above California's Mojave Air and Space Port. [Read the Full Story Here]

NASA Astronaut Rick Struckow Flies SpaceShipTwo

Former NASA space shuttle commander Rick "CJ" Sturckow smiles and shakes hands after flying Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo to a landing at California's Mojave Air and Space Port after a glide test flight on Jan. 17, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

SpaceShipTwo Takes Off on Test Flight, Jan. 10, 2014.

SpaceShipTwo just after takeoff on a test flight from Mojave Air and Space Port in California, Jan. 10, 2013.

SpaceShipTwo Before Test Flight, Jan. 10, 2014

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo stands in the sunrise shortly before takeoff on a test flight from Mojave Air and Space Port in California on Jan. 10, 2014.

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo After Successful Glide Test

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo spacecraft lands at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California to end a successful glide test on Dec. 11, 2013.

Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo 2nd Powered Test Tail Image #3

A camera mounted on Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo shows shows the view behind the spacecraft as it took its second powered test flight over the Mojave Air and Space Port on Sept. 5, 2013.

SpaceShipTwo's Rocket Engine in Flight

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo completed its second powered flight on Sept. 5, 2013 over California's Mojave Desert. This image was taken by MARS Scientific as part of the Mobile Aerospace Reconnaissance System optical tracking system.

SpaceShipTwo Lights its Engine in 2nd Rocket-Powered Flight

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo rises into the sky under rocket power on Sept. 5, 2013. At right is WhiteKnightTwo, the private space plane's mothership, which carried it into the sky.

SpaceShipTwo Soars Skyward on Second Rocket-Powered Flight Test

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo is carried aloft by its mothership, WhiteKnightTwo, on Sept. 5, 2013, for the private space plane's second-ever rocket-powered flight test.

Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Blasts Into the Upper Atmosphere 1024

Virgin Galactic conducted a historic first supersonic test flight of SpaceShipTwo on April 29, 2013, in the Mojave Desert, CA.