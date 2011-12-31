NASA's twin Grail probes are designed to map the moon's gravity field like no other spacecraft before. The $496 million mission will use the ultra-precise moon gravity maps to help scientists better understand the moon's composition and structure, as well as how the moon evolved during its formation. Learn how the Grail mission works in the SPACE.com infographic above.
How NASA's Grail Probes Will Map the Moon's Gravity (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com)
