Photos: Sesame Street's Elmo Visits NASA

Elmo at NASA

NASA

The people who live on Sesame Street wanted to learn more about NASA's space shuttles and how NASA people use science and math every day. So they sent Elmo to the last shuttle launch. Elmo put on his flight suit, made just for him, and went to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Former astronaut Leland Melvin helped Elmo learn more about NASA.

Sesame Street's Elmo Visits NASA - Atlantis' STS-135 Launch

NASA/Camilla Corona SDO

Sesame Street muppet Elmo stands with Camilla, the Solar Dynamics Observatory mission's mascot, in front of the countdown clock at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Elmo is visiting the Florida spaceport to see Atlantis launch on its STS-135 mission, the final flight of NASA's space shuttle program.

Elmo Asks About Life in Space

NASA/Paul E. Alers

NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, left, and Sesame Street's Elmo speak at the STS-135 Tweetup on July 7, 2011 at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Elmo asked the astronauts questions about living and working in space.

Elmo Learns How to Live in Space

NASA

Former astronaut Leland Melvin talked to Elmo about keeping clean in space.

Elmo Gets a Space Food Lesson

NASA

Former astronaut Leland Melvin taught the ABCs of living and working in space.

Elmo Takes Center Stage at NASA Tweetup

NASA

http://cms2.space.com/cms/image_albums/12460-sesame-street-elmo-visits-nasa-photos/edit#

Elmo Talks With SPACE.com

SPACE.com

Sesame Street's Elmo talks with SPACE.com's Tariq Malik to learn about NASA's new space capsule, the Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle, while attending the final launch of the shuttle program on Juy 8, 2011.

Elmo and Former Astronaut Leland Melvin

NASA

Former astronaut Leland Melvin helped Elmo learn more about space travel.