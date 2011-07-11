Stunning Photos of Last Shuttle Launch From Above

Shuttle Launch From Plane
Ryan Graff took this photo of space shuttle Atlantis' final launch from the window of a Southwest Airlines plane.
Space Shuttle Launch From Above
The trail from NASA's final space shuttle launch is visible in this picture taken out the window of a plane by Ryan Graff.
Atlantis Emerges from the Clouds
Atlantis Emerges from the Clouds

The StratoShuttle-1 student balloon, an educational project by the Quest for Stars group, captured NASA's shuttle Altantis soaring into orbit as seen from 89,000 feet on July 8, 2011. Tweeted @questforstars: "@ the EXACT moment at KSC when Atlantis went in the clouds, we said--there it is! Our MCC @ KSC got both views!"
Atlantis, GO at Throttle up!
Atlantis, GO at Throttle up!

Tweeted @questforstars: "Atlantis, GO at Throttle up!"
Hail Atlantis!
Hail Atlantis!

Tweeted @questforstars: "And now for the good stuff we have been saving. HAIL ATLANTIS!"
Atlantis Flies in a Parabolic Arc
Atlantis Flies in a Parabolic Arc

Tweeted @questforstars: "Full Parabolic ARC and the exact moment of SRB SEB as timed by GPS on StratoShuttle-1"
Atlantis' Trail Decay in the Stratosphere
Atlantis' Trail Decay in the Stratosphere

Tweeted @questforstars: "One of the best parts of any Shuttle launch--shuttle trail decay in the stratosphere. U missed them we got 'em."
Shuttle Atlantis Liftoff Seen From Air
Space shuttle Atlantis is seen through the window of a Shuttle Training Aircraft (STA) as it launches from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on the STS-135 mission, July 8, 2011 in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on the final shuttle mission.
Atlantis' Exhaust Plume Seen from Above
The exhaust plume from space shuttle Atlantis is seen through the window of a Shuttle Training Aircraft (STA) as it launches from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on the STS-135 mission, July 8, 2011 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Atlantis launched on the final flight of the Space Shuttle Program on a 12-day mission to the International Space Station. The STS-135 crew will deliver the Raffaello multi-purpose logistics module containing supplies and spare parts for the space station.
Atlantis' Exhaust Plume Seen from Plane Window
Atlantis' Exhaust Plume Extends into the Clouds
