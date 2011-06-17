Photos: Long Total Lunar Eclipse of June 15, 2011

Blood Red Moon Eclipse Over NamibRand Nature Reserve

George Tucker

The moon turned a blood red over the Sossusvlei Desert Lodge on NamibRand Nature Reserve in Namibia in this stunning photo taken by skywatcher George Tucker on June 15, 2011.

Total Lunar Eclipse of June 15, 2011 Time-Lapse

Jeet Raval

Skywatcher Jeet Raval created this time-lapse series of the total lunar eclipse of June 15, 2011 from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Says Raval: "I was apprehensive about what I might see, but it was a great experience, something extremely memorable."

Total Lunar Eclipse and the Volcano

David Mattews

The total lunar eclipse of June 15, 2011 turns the moon a blood-red hue as steam rises from the Mayon volcano on Cagraray Island, Albay in the Philippines. Skywatcher David Matthews snapped this photo just before moonset during the eclipse.

Total Lunar Eclipse and Milky Way Seen from Nambia

George Tucker

Photographer and skywatcher George Tucker snapped this amazing view of the eclipsed moon with the stars of our Milky Way galaxy in the background as seen from Sossusvlei Desert Lodge on NamibRand Nature Reserve in Namibia.

Slooh Website Lunar Eclipse Broadcast

Slooh

A screenshot of the skywatching website Slooh, which broadcast the June 15, 2011 total lunar eclipse live via the Internet for free in partnership with the Internet company Google.

Lunar Eclipse Google Doodle

Google

A screenshot of the Google homepage on June 15, 2011, which incorporated a live view of the total lunar eclipse into the company's logo doodle.

Total Lunar Eclipse of June 15, 2011: South Africa 5

Derek Keats

Skywatcher Derek Keats of Johannesburg, South Africa snapped this photo of the total lunar eclipse of June 15, 2011 nearing totality with a Canon EOS 50D camera using exposure compensation.

Total Lunar Eclipse of June 15, 2011: Italy 2

David Paleino

Skywatcher and photographer David Paleino snapped this later view of the total lunar eclipse of June 15, 2011 from Italy using a Fujifilm FinePix S2000HD camera.

Total Lunar Eclipse of June 15, 2011: Italy

David Paleino

Skywatcher and photographer David Paleino snapped this view of the total lunar eclipse of June 15, 2011 from Italy using a Fujifilm FinePix S2000HD camera.

Total Lunar Eclipse of June 15, 2011: Zagreb, Croatia

Phillip in Zagreb, Croatia

The city of Zagreb, Croatia shines under an eerie red moon during the total lunar eclipse of June 15, 2011. This photo was taken from Sljeme mountain in Croatia by a skywatcher Phillip Bailey.