Photos of Space Shuttle Endeavour's Final Launch

Endeavour Flies Past Flags

collectSPACE.com/Robert Z. Pearlman

Space shuttle Endeavour appears to fly past flags in the foreground, on its way to the International Space Station. Launch of the STS-134 mission took place at 8:56 a.m. EDT on May 16.

Endeavour Launches with Smoke and Flame

NASA

Trailing smoke and flame, space shuttle Endeavour lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on its final flight, the STS-134 mission. Launch was on time at 8:56 a.m. EDT on May 16.

Shuttle Endeavour's Launch, as Seen by the Quest for Stars Balloon

QuestForStars.com/Challenger Center/Coalition for Space Exploration

This picture, taken at an altitude of about 64,000 feet by a balloon launched as part of a student project, shows NASA's space shuttle Endeavour streaking toward space on its final STS-134 mission.

Image of Shuttle Endeavour's Launch, Taken by the Quest for Stars Balloon

QuestForStars.com/Challenger Center/Coalition for Space Exploration

Close-up view of Endeavour as it streaks toward space on its STS-134 mission, as seen by a balloon launched as part of a student project.

Endeavour Separates from Its External Tank

NASA TV

Endeavour's onboard camera shows the external fuel tank falling away following launch on May 16, 2011.

Endeavour's External Tank in Space

NASA TV

Endeavour's onboard camera shows the external fuel tank still attached following launch on May 16, 2011.

Endeavour's Solid Rocket Boosters Separate

NASA TV

Space shuttle Endeavour jettisons its two solid rocket boosters following launch on May 16, 2011.

Endeavour Trails into the Clouds

NASA/Troy Cryder

A column of exhaust trails behind space shuttle Endeavour as it disappears up into the clouds over NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The shuttle with six-member crew lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at 8:56 a.m. EDT on May 16.

Endeavour's Roll Maneuver

NASA

Space shuttle Endeavour rolls into the heads-down position after clearing the launch tower at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Launch of the STS-134 mission took place at 8:56 a.m. EDT on May 16.

Endeavour Launch Seen from a Distance

NASA TV

Space shuttle Endeavour's launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 16, 2011, is seen from a distance.

Media at Endeavour's Last Launch

NASA/Troy Cryder

Media record the launch of space shuttle Endeavour on the STS-134 mission to the International Space Station at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The shuttle lifted off at 8:56 a.m. EDT on May 16.