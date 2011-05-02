Gallery: Space Shuttle Endeavour Construction Photos

Endeavour's Crew Module During Early Construction
The crew module initial build takes place in Bldg 290 high bay at the Rockwell Downey facility on June 12, 1986.
Endeavour's Crew Module Being Constructed
The crew module initial build continues in Bldg 290 high bay at the Rockwell Downey facility on July 18, 1986.
Vacuum Test
The crew module is being lowered into the vacuum chamber test facility at the Rockwell Downey facility on January 20, 1987.
Endeavour Mid-fuselage Delivery
The mid-fuselage is being delivered from General Dynamics (San Diego) to the Rockwell Palmdale facility on September 10, 1987.
Endeavour's Vertical Tail Delivery
The vertical tail is being delivered from Fairchild (New York) to the Rockwell Palmdale facility on September 18, 1987.
Endeavour's Crew Module Lowering
The crew module is being lowered into the lower forward fuselage at the Rockwell Palmdale facility on January 20, 1988.
Endeavour's Left Wing Positioning
The left wing is being positioned for installation onto the mid-fuselage at the Rockwell Palmdale facility on February 19, 1988.
Endeavour's Right Wing Installation
The right wing is being installed onto the mid-fuselage at the Rockwell Palmdale facility, Calif., on February 19, 1988.
Endeavour's Aft Fuselage Roll Out
The aft fuselage is being rolled out of the Rockwell Downey facility prior to delivery to the Rockwell Palmdale facility, Calif., on August 15, 1988.
Endeavour's Manifolds Installation
The Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) and Liquid Oxygen (LO2) manifolds installation in the aft fuselage at Rockwell Downey facility, Calif. on August 2, 1989.
Endeavour's Aft Fuselage Preparation
The aft fuselage is being prepared for shipment at the Rockwell Downey facility to be delivered to Rockwell Palmdale facility on December 12, 1989.