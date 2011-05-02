Gallery: Space Shuttle Endeavour Construction Photos

Endeavour's Crew Module During Early Construction

Boeing

The crew module initial build takes place in Bldg 290 high bay at the Rockwell Downey facility on June 12, 1986.

Endeavour's Crew Module Being Constructed

Boeing

The crew module initial build continues in Bldg 290 high bay at the Rockwell Downey facility on July 18, 1986.

Vacuum Test

Boeing

The crew module is being lowered into the vacuum chamber test facility at the Rockwell Downey facility on January 20, 1987.

Endeavour Mid-fuselage Delivery

Boeing

The mid-fuselage is being delivered from General Dynamics (San Diego) to the Rockwell Palmdale facility on September 10, 1987.

Endeavour's Vertical Tail Delivery

Boeing

The vertical tail is being delivered from Fairchild (New York) to the Rockwell Palmdale facility on September 18, 1987.

Endeavour's Crew Module Lowering

Boeing

The crew module is being lowered into the lower forward fuselage at the Rockwell Palmdale facility on January 20, 1988.

Endeavour's Left Wing Positioning

Boeing

The left wing is being positioned for installation onto the mid-fuselage at the Rockwell Palmdale facility on February 19, 1988.

Endeavour's Right Wing Installation

Boeing

The right wing is being installed onto the mid-fuselage at the Rockwell Palmdale facility, Calif., on February 19, 1988.

Endeavour's Aft Fuselage Roll Out

Boeing

The aft fuselage is being rolled out of the Rockwell Downey facility prior to delivery to the Rockwell Palmdale facility, Calif., on August 15, 1988.

Endeavour's Manifolds Installation

Boeing

The Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) and Liquid Oxygen (LO2) manifolds installation in the aft fuselage at Rockwell Downey facility, Calif. on August 2, 1989.

Endeavour's Aft Fuselage Preparation

Boeing

The aft fuselage is being prepared for shipment at the Rockwell Downey facility to be delivered to Rockwell Palmdale facility on December 12, 1989.