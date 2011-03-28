This stunning space wallpaper reveals a view from the bustling center of our galactic metropolis. Spitzer Space Telescope offers us a fresh, infrared view of the frenzied scene at the center of our Milky Way, revealing what lies behind the dust.
Stars Gather in 'Downtown' Milky Way Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.