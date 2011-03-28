Stars Gather in 'Downtown' Milky Way Space Wallpaper

A view from the bustling center of our galactic metropolis. Spitzer Space Telescope offers us a fresh, infrared view of the frenzied scene at the center of our Milky Way, revealing what lies behind the dust. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This stunning space wallpaper reveals a view from the bustling center of our galactic metropolis. Spitzer Space Telescope offers us a fresh, infrared view of the frenzied scene at the center of our Milky Way, revealing what lies behind the dust. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

