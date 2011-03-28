Trending

Stars Gather in 'Downtown' Milky Way Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This stunning space wallpaper reveals a view from the bustling center of our galactic metropolis. Spitzer Space Telescope offers us a fresh, infrared view of the frenzied scene at the center of our Milky Way, revealing what lies behind the dust.

