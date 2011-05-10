Photos: STS-134: Shuttle Endeavour's Final Voyage

Shuttle Endeavour Poised for Last Launch

NASA's space shuttle Endeavour stands poised to launch on its final mission STS-134, its 25th and last mission before retirement. Liftoff is set for May 16, 2011 from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Shuttle Endeavour's STS-134 Crew Walkout

The six astronauts of Endeavour's STS-134 mission - the final flight of NASA's youngest orbiter - depart the Operations & Checkout building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on May 16. The astronauts boarded the "Astro Van" at 5:11 a.m. EDT to journey to Endeavour's seaside Launch Pad 39A.

Space Shuttle Endeavour Glistens in the Sun

NASA/Frank Michaux

Space shuttle Endeavour glistens in the sun on Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The shuttle is launching on its final mission, STS-134, on May 16, 2011.

The Obamas Meet the STS-134 Astronauts

NASA/Bill Ingalls

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama share a laugh with STS-134 space shuttle Endeavor commander Mark Kelly (with back to camera), right, and shuttle astronauts, from left, Andrew Feustel, European Space Agency’s Roberto Vittori, Michael Fincke, Gregory H. Johnson, and Greg Chamitoff, after their launch was scrubbed, Friday, April 29, 2011, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Lightning Strikes Over Shuttle Endeavour

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The space shuttle Endeavour is seen on launch pad 39a as a storm passes by prior to the rollback of the Rotating Service Structure (RSS), Thursday, April 28, 2011, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

You Are Not Spock

NASA

This shuttle mission (STS-134) can't go wrong with a poster parodying a movie reboot of the 1960s cult hit "Star Trek."

STS-134 Crew Countdown Rehearsal

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The astronauts of STS-134 came to Kennedy Space Center recently for countdown rehearsal. The real countdown for Space shuttle Endeavour is scheduled for Friday afternoon, April 29, 2011. From left, the astronauts are Commander Mark Kelly, Pilot Gregory H. Johnson and Mission Specialists Mike Fincke, Drew Feustel, Roberto Vittori and Greg Chamitoff.

Packing Up the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer

NASA/Glenn Benson

Technicians examine the $2 billion Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer instrument in a work stand ahead of its planned launch on NASA's space shuttle Endeavour. The AMS instrument will search for cosmic rays from the International Space Station.

Endeavour's Skipper and the Scientist

NASA/Cory Huston

Endeavour shuttle commander Mark Kelly, left, and Nobel laureate Sam Ting (principal investigator for the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer) look over the instrument as it sits in a work stand at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Kelly will command the STS-134 mission to take the AMS to the International Space Station. The cutting edge instrument is the brainchild of Ting.

STS-134 Crew Photo

NASA

Pictured clockwise in the STS-134 crew portrait are NASA astronauts Mark Kelly (bottom center), commander; Gregory H. Johnson, pilot; Michael Fincke, Greg Chamitoff, Andrew Feustel and European Space Agency’s Roberto Vittori, all mission specialists.

Space Shuttle Endeavour's Fans

NASA/Frankie Martin

At NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, employees hold up a banner to commemorate space shuttle Endeavour's STS-134 mission as it is moved from its hangar to the Vehicle Assembly Building on Feb. 28, 2011. The shuttle is due to launch its final mission STS-134 on April 19, 2011.