SpaceShipTwo's First Solo Glide Flight in Photos

Free Flight
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo makes its first solo test flight Oct. 10, 2010. See photos from the company's milestone flight as they prepare to take space tourists aloft.
The Drop
The WhiteKnightTwo Carrier Plane drops Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo to begin its first solo glide test flight on Oct. 10, 2010.
Glider
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo private suborbital spacecraft makes its first solo test flight on Oct. 10, 2010.
On Land
SpaceShipTwo lands at the Mojave Air and Space Port Sunday after completing its first solo flight on Oct. 10, 2010.
You Are in My Vision
Burt Rutan of Scaled Composites and Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic look on as their space plane, SpaceShipTwo, prepares for its first solo glide test.
Pre-Flight Preparations
Sir Richard Branson and the Virgin Galactic team discuss the day ahead for the first solo glide flight of SpaceShipTwo.
More Pre-Flight Preparation
A camera crew records the Virgin Galactic team in discussions ahead of SpaceShipTwo's first solo glide test on Oct. 10, 2010.
Dawn in Mojave
Preparing for the big day. Virgin Galactic gears up for the first solo glide test flight of SpaceShipTwo, a suborbital commercial spacecraft, on Oct. 10, 2010 in Mojave, Calif.
Scenesetter
Preparations for SpaceShipTwo's first solo glide flight are almost complete as the sun rises over the Mojave Air and Space Port in California on Oct. 10, 2010.
Have a Nice Day
The Virgin Galactic team shows a sense of humor with a sign on the undercarriage of WhiteKnightTwo, the mothership for the company's SpaceShipTwo suborbital spacecraft..
Prepping for Take-Off
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft and the SpaceShipTwo suborbital spacecraft prepare for the first drop and glide test of SpaceShipTwo on Oct. 10, 2010.