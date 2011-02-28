SpaceShipTwo's First Solo Glide Flight in Photos

Free Flight

Mark Greenberg

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo makes its first solo test flight Oct. 10, 2010. See photos from the company's milestone flight as they prepare to take space tourists aloft.

The Drop

Virgin Galactic

The WhiteKnightTwo Carrier Plane drops Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo to begin its first solo glide test flight on Oct. 10, 2010.

Glider

Mark Greenberg

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo private suborbital spacecraft makes its first solo test flight on Oct. 10, 2010.

On Land

Bill Deaver

SpaceShipTwo lands at the Mojave Air and Space Port Sunday after completing its first solo flight on Oct. 10, 2010.

You Are in My Vision

Virgin Galactic

Burt Rutan of Scaled Composites and Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic look on as their space plane, SpaceShipTwo, prepares for its first solo glide test.

Pre-Flight Preparations

Mark Greenberg

Sir Richard Branson and the Virgin Galactic team discuss the day ahead for the first solo glide flight of SpaceShipTwo.

More Pre-Flight Preparation

Mark Greenberg

A camera crew records the Virgin Galactic team in discussions ahead of SpaceShipTwo's first solo glide test on Oct. 10, 2010.

Dawn in Mojave

Mark Greenberg

Preparing for the big day. Virgin Galactic gears up for the first solo glide test flight of SpaceShipTwo, a suborbital commercial spacecraft, on Oct. 10, 2010 in Mojave, Calif.

Scenesetter

Mark Greenberg

Preparations for SpaceShipTwo's first solo glide flight are almost complete as the sun rises over the Mojave Air and Space Port in California on Oct. 10, 2010.

Have a Nice Day

Mark Greenberg

The Virgin Galactic team shows a sense of humor with a sign on the undercarriage of WhiteKnightTwo, the mothership for the company's SpaceShipTwo suborbital spacecraft..

Prepping for Take-Off

Mark Greenberg

Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft and the SpaceShipTwo suborbital spacecraft prepare for the first drop and glide test of SpaceShipTwo on Oct. 10, 2010.