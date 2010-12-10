NASA Probe Poised to Set Record for Longest Mars Mission

A NASA spacecraft is
Odyssey entered orbit around
Odyssey has made
Odyssey also
The spacecraft's
The probe has
"The extra
The Odyssey
"It is
Odyssey has helped
Odyssey also became
NASA plans to keep
A continuing
- Special
A NASA spacecraft is
Odyssey entered orbit around
Odyssey has made
Odyssey also
The spacecraft's
The probe has
"The extra
The Odyssey
"It is
Odyssey has helped
Odyssey also became
NASA plans to keep
A continuing
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.