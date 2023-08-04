Watch William Shatner call the U.S. government's UFO hearings 'ridiculous' (video)

Whether you believe that we're being visited by extraterrestrial voyagers from galaxies afar or are simply amused by the thought that these Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) have traveled inconceivable distances only to play hide-and-seek with Earth's easily-spooked inhabitants, there's no doubt that the subject continues to spark furious interest and debate.

As Capitol Hill hosted a hearing last month with whistleblowers and witnesses adamantly declaring that the government is concealing information from the public regarding alien intelligence, true believers and skeptics alike are voicing their opinions in no uncertain terms.

"Star Trek" luminary William Shatner definitely had something to say regarding all of the hoopla surrounding the recent congressional hearings during an interview with NewsNation, where the legendary actor, author and director spoke his mind about these unexplained aerial happenings.

"You mean, some highly intelligent being goes 10,000 light years with advanced technology, arrives here and hides?" Shatner told NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas. "It doesn’t make any sense. If they're going to make that journey all the way here, it just beggars the imagination that they would hide and make it, like, 'Peekaboo, I'm here, no I'm not.'"

William Shatner on NewsNation. (Image credit: NewsNation/YouTube)

One contributing factor that triggered these controversial Washington D.C. hearings was an ex-Air Force officer and intelligence official named David Grusch going viral with his insistence that our government is purposely hiding evidence of non-human intelligence and needs to come clean with the classified information.

Are we alone? Shatner believes not! (Image credit: Aaron Foster/Getty Images)

Even though Shatner believes in the probability of life elsewhere in the universe and has been a part of past explorations on the topic of UFOs for entertainment purposes in the form of documentaries like "A Tear in the Sky," he places a great deal of disbelief and applies common sense in dissecting the notion that these "sightings" are truly advanced vehicles from other solar systems.

"I mean, what could we want more than to realize that there are other life forms in the universe that have the same yearnings," Shatner added. "What's the universe about? What's after death? I mean, the monumental questions would abound, and they would be asking the same questions, but they're not here. If they were, they would make their presence known."