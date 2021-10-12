What time will William Shatner launch into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard?

Jeff Bezos' private spaceflight company Blue Origin will launch its second crewed space mission with William Shatner on Wednesday (Oct. 13).

After a 24-hour delay due to high winds at Blue Origin's launch site near Van Horn, Texas, the New Shepard rocket is now scheduled to lift off at 10 a.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time; 1400 GMT), Blue Origin announced on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

This new targeted launch time is 30 minutes later than Blue Origin had originally planned to launch. "The shift in launch target is due to forecasted winds at vehicle rollout," Blue Origin officials said in a statement Tuesday. "Weather currently looks good for launch."

William Shatner (second from right) will fly along with three other private citizens as part of a Blue Origin suborbital spaceflight. They are (from left): Glen de Vries, vice chair for life sciences and healthcare at the French software company Dassault Systèmes; Audrey Powers, Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations; and Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of the Earth-observation company Planet. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

The 11-minute flight will launch Shatner and three crewmates above the 62-mile (100 kilometers) Kármán line, which is an internationally recognized boundary of space.

After a few minutes of weightlessness, the New Shepard capsule will return to Earth, capping the mission with a parachute-assisted landing at Blue Origin's West Texas facility. The New Shepard rocket will separate from the capsule before the crew reaches their maximum altitude, and it will touch down separately a few minutes before the capsule.

The flight profile for Blue Origin's New Shepard. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Blue Origin will provide a live broadcast of the launch and landing beginning about 90 minutes before liftoff, or 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) if the mission remains on schedule.

You can watch the launch live here on Space.com, courtesy of Blue Origin, or directly via the company's YouTube.

Blue Origin NS-18 mission timeline (subject to change) Time (CDT) T +/- Event 7:30 a.m. T-90 minutes Webcast begins 8:15 a.m. T-45 minutes Crew leaves the Astronaut Training Center 8:35 a.m. T-35 minutes Crew ascends the launch tower 8:36 a.m. T-24 minutes Hatch closed 9 a.m. T-0 Liftoff 9:08 a.m. T+8 minutes New Shepard booster lands 9:11 a.m. T+11 minutes Crew lands 9:22 a.m. T+22 minutes Hatch opens 9:30 a.m. T+30 minutes Webcast ends

