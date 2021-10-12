Trending

What time will William Shatner launch into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard?

By

The flight is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Jeff Bezos' private spaceflight company Blue Origin will launch its second crewed space mission with William Shatner on Wednesday (Oct. 13). 

After a 24-hour delay due to high winds at Blue Origin's launch site near Van Horn, Texas, the New Shepard rocket is now scheduled to lift off at 10 a.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time; 1400 GMT), Blue Origin announced on Tuesday (Oct. 12). 

This new targeted launch time is 30 minutes later than Blue Origin had originally planned to launch. "The shift in launch target is due to forecasted winds at vehicle rollout," Blue Origin officials said in a statement Tuesday. "Weather currently looks good for launch."

Live Updates: William Shatner's Blue Origin launch on New Shepard
More: Blue Origin's launch of William Shatner explained

William Shatner (second from right) will fly along with three other private citizens as part of a Blue Origin suborbital spaceflight. They are (from left): Glen de Vries, vice chair for life sciences and healthcare at the French software company Dassault Systèmes; Audrey Powers, Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations; and Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of the Earth-observation company Planet. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

The 11-minute flight will launch Shatner and three crewmates above the 62-mile (100 kilometers) Kármán line, which is an internationally recognized boundary of space. 

After a few minutes of weightlessness, the New Shepard capsule will return to Earth, capping the mission with a parachute-assisted landing at Blue Origin's West Texas facility. The New Shepard rocket will separate from the capsule before the crew reaches their maximum altitude, and it will touch down separately a few minutes before the capsule.

The flight profile for Blue Origin's New Shepard. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Blue Origin will provide a live broadcast of the launch and landing beginning about 90 minutes before liftoff, or 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) if the mission remains on schedule. 

You can watch the launch live here on Space.com, courtesy of Blue Origin, or directly via the company's YouTube

Blue Origin NS-18 mission timeline (subject to change)
Time (CDT)T +/-Event
7:30 a.m.T-90 minutesWebcast begins
8:15 a.m.T-45 minutesCrew leaves the Astronaut Training Center
8:35 a.m.T-35 minutesCrew ascends the launch tower
8:36 a.m.T-24 minutesHatch closed
9 a.m.T-0Liftoff
9:08 a.m.T+8 minutesNew Shepard booster lands
9:11 a.m.T+11 minutesCrew lands
9:22 a.m.T+22 minutesHatch opens
9:30 a.m.T+30 minutesWebcast ends

Email Hanneke Weitering at hweitering@space.com or follow her @hannekescience. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook. 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Hanneke Weitering
Hanneke Weitering

Hanneke Weitering is an editor at Space.com with 10 years of experience in science journalism. She has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time Hanneke likes to explore the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos. 