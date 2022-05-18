Scientists witness a white dwarf's massive X-ray explosion for the 1st time ever

Blink and you'll miss it — a searing explosion of X-rays 60 times hotter than the surface of the sun.

That's what astronomers have observed on a distant white dwarf star for the first time ever. In July 2020, a group of scientists from European universities were scanning the skies with the German eROSITA X-ray telescope , an instrument that specializes in soft X-rays and orbits a gravitationally stable point in space about 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. The researchers happened to catch an extraordinarily bright explosion, which they have identified as a white dwarf explosion called a nova.

White dwarfs are extremely dense stars that have consumed the majority of their gas. In some cases, excess hydrogen collects on the surface of a white dwarf, usually due to the white dwarf "stealing" material from a nearby star — that accretion can explode in a violent, energetic release called a nova . And that's precisely what the team observed in July 2020.

"It was to some extent a fortunate coincidence, really," Ole König, a Ph.D. student specializing in X-ray astronomy at the Astronomical Institute at FAU in Germany and a co-author on a paper about the observations, said in a statement . "These X-ray flashes last only a few hours and are almost impossible to predict, but the observational instrument must be pointed directly at the explosion at exactly the right time."

Related: German X-ray telescope takes first images of universe. Here they are!

Even more impressively, the team observed the nova in the spectrum of soft X-rays. White dwarf novas often emit energy in this range before the rays weaken to become visible light, which eventually reaches Earth .

"Soft X-rays are not very energetic and easily absorbed by interstellar medium, so we cannot see very far in this band, which limits the number of observable objects, be it a nova or ordinary star," Victor Doroshenko, an astrophysicist at Tübingen University in Germany and another co-author of the study, said in the same statement. "Telescopes are normally designed to be most effective in harder X-rays, where absorption is less important, and that's exactly the reason why they would miss an event like this!"

The nova was so strong that the resulting image from the eROSITA X-ray telescope was completely overexposed, since the instrument was calibrated to observe much subtler X-rays. But the team was able to compensate for that exposure.

"Using the model calculations we originally drew up while supporting the development of the X-ray instrument, we were able to analyze the overexposed image in more detail during a complex process to gain a behind the scenes view of an explosion of a white dwarf, or nova," FAU astrophysicist Jörn Wilms and study co-author said in the statement.

The team determined the white dwarf is relatively large, with a mass similar to that of the sun. The explosion reached a temperature of around 327,000 degrees Kelvin, or about 60 times hotter than the sun .

The new research comes from 2020 observations, but for now eROSITA's science work is on hold. The telescope began work in 2019 and, along with a Russian instrument, is mounted on a Russian spacecraft. Germany turned the telescope off early this spring in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The team's observations were published in the journal Nature on May 11.