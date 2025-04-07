Scientists find rare double-star spiral doomed for supernova explosion

News
By published

"When I first spotted this system with a very high total mass on our galactic doorstep, I was immediately excited."

Two bright white orbs in space. The one on the right is slightly tugging on the left one.
A digital illustration of the immense explosion of this double white dwarf binary star system, named WDJ181058.67+311940.94. In this picture, we capture the binary in the moment where the first white dwarf has just exploded, hurtling material towards its nearby companion which is on the cusp of explosion too.  (Image credit: University of Warwick/Mark Garlick)

A pair of rare, compact white dwarf stars that are set to collide in about 23 billion years have been spotted by researchers at the University of Warwick. After converging, the binary star system will explode into a Type 1a supernova. Scientists have long predicted that two orbiting white dwarf stars are responsible for creating Type 1a supernovas, but this discovery marks the first time such a star system headed down that path has been observed.

The binary star system sits roughly 150 light-years from Earth. It's also incredibly heavy, with a combined mass equal to about 1.56 times that of the sun. With a mass so high, the doomed white dwarf stars really are destined to explode, the team says.

"When I first spotted this system with a very high total mass on our galactic doorstep, I was immediately excited," James Munday, a Ph.D. researcher at the University of Warwick and leader of the investigation, said in a statement.

A white dwarf star is basically the corpse of a low-mass star that lost its outer layers. That can happen when a star runs out its fuel supply needed to maintain nuclear fusion reactions happening at its core. What's left behind is the raw stellar core — a white dwarf. These particular white dwarf stars scientists are excited about will eventually begin a closer orbit around one another. Then, the heavier of the two will accumulate material from the less weighty partner. That'll be what causes the supernova event.

"With an international team of astronomers, four based at The University of Warwick, we immediately chased this system on some of the biggest optical telescopes in the world to determine exactly how compact it is," Munday added.

Type 1a supernovas are very helpful for scientists, because supernovas tend to explode with roughly the same amount of energy. This consistent energy measurement allows scientists to predict the luminosity, or intrinsic brightness of the supernova.

In measuring the luminosity, scientists are able to calculate vast distances in the universe. Using traditional measurements for these distances isn't practical, of course, due to the vast scale of the universe, so scientists use "standard candles," or objects with a known intrinsic brightness, as milestones on a cosmic "ruler" of sorts.

So, with this new discovery, scientists have found the type of star system that creates these helpful measuring tools. "At last, we as a community can now account for a few percent of the rate of Type 1a supernovas across the Milky Way with certainty," Munday said.

At present, the white dwarfs spiral around each other with an orbital rate of more than 14 hours. After a few billion years, the stars will grow closer. Eventually they'll move faster, orbiting each other at a rate of about 30 to 40 seconds. Then, the supernova explosion — one with more power than a thousand trillion trillion nuclear bombs — will detonate.

"This is [a] very significant discovery," Dr. Ingrid Pelisoli, Assistant Professor at The University of Warwick and third author, said in the same statement. Because the star system appears relatively close, Pelisoli reasons, these types of white dwarf pairs must be relatively common — otherwise, the team would've had to look much farther to find them.

Related Stories:

Dead stars within supernova explosions could solve the dark matter mystery in 10 seconds

Could a supernova ever destroy Earth?

Hubble Telescope sees rare supernova explosion as a violent 'pale blue dot' (image)

"Finding this system is not the end of the story though, our survey searching for Type 1a supernova progenitors is still ongoing and we expect more exciting discoveries in the future," Pelisoli added. "Little by little, we are getting closer to solving the mystery of the origin of Type 1a explosions."

The research on the white dwarf stars was published April 4 in the journal Nature.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Julian Dossett
Julian Dossett

Julian Dossett is a freelance writer living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He primarily covers the rocket industry and space exploration and, in addition to science writing, contributes travel stories to New Mexico Magazine. In 2022 and 2024, his travel writing earned IRMA Awards. Previously, he worked as a staff writer at CNET. He graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2011 with a B.A. in philosophy. He owns a large collection of sci-fi pulp magazines from the 1960s.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about stars
A red giant star will consume planets close to it, but leave others just right for life.

Scientists are using stellar 'quakes' to peer inside stars
An illustration of a yellow orb connected to a disk of material.

Hold onto your hats! Is the 'Blaze Star' T Corona Borealis about to go boom?
A blue tinted spiral in space. It is very sparkly and seen slightly edge-on. At the center, a bright spot.

Nearby star photobombs portrait of a distant galaxy in new Hubble Telescope image
See more latest
Most Popular
A blue tinted spiral in space. It is very sparkly and seen slightly edge-on. At the center, a bright spot.
Nearby star photobombs portrait of a distant galaxy in new Hubble Telescope image
A superhero in a blue, red, and yellow costume attended by three robots
The new 'Superman' trailer first shown at CinemaCon is finally available for the rest of us (video)
a colorful mission insignia is projected below a painted blue and red logo and opposite a painted American flag on the outside of a colossal building
Moon mission patch beamed onto rocket assembly building: Space photo of the day
two x-rays of hands wearing rings
SpaceX's Fram2 mission captures 1st human X-ray in Earth orbit
An illustration shows the five spacecraft of the LIFE mission with Earth between them
How rare are inhabited worlds in the universe? The 'LIFE' space telescope fleet could find out
Two reconstructions showing the location of the north polar vortex over the Arctic on March 1, 2025 and over Northern Europe on March 20, 2025.
'Major disruption' has caused Arctic polar vortex to slide off North Pole, scientists say
An illustration of a gamma-ray burst.
The most powerful explosions in the universe could reveal where gold comes from
two people looking at morning sky, one is looking through binoculars and the other a large telescope.
New comet SWAN25F is turning heads — and telescopes — toward the morning sky
The crew of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, which will launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station on April 8, 2025. From left to right: NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky.
Watch Soyuz rocket launch new US-Russian crew to the ISS early April 8
Artist&#039;s illustration of a U.S. GPS satellite, an increasingly frequent target for jamming, in orbit around Earth.
Satellite jamming is a real and growing threat. How can we protect our space infrastructure?