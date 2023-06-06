James Cameron's 'Avatar' scores wacky new Wes Anderson-inspired AI tribute trailer (video)

Bill Murray in the AI-employing trailer for the nonexistent Wes Anderson film "The Peculiar Pandora Expedition: An Avatar Story."

Director Wes Anderson's resume of wildly original and uniquely cinematic fare has spawned a fad of fan-made AI trailers.

These amateur works target the quirky filmmaker's recognizable style as seen in movies like "Rushmore," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou," "Isle of Dogs," "Moonrise Kingdom," "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and his new sci-fi flick, "Asteroid City."

Fresh off of their "Star Wars: The Galactic Menagerie" parody video cleverly employing cutting-edge AI tools, the creative folks at the YouTube channel Curious Refuge have turned their attention to director James Cameron's blockbuster film "Avatar," and the results offer a sly lampoon of Anderson's trademark visual trickery, brash color palette, singular wit and symmetrical camera framing.

This latest alt-history teaser presents a timeline in which Anderson helmed "The Peculiar Pandora Expedition: An Avatar Story," a madcap sci-fi odyssey to that lush tropical moon packed with an eccentric ensemble cast of Anderson regulars like Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Angelica Huston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jason Schwartzman and Willem Dafoe.

Here's the creators' official description:

Embark on a captivating journey to the enchanting world of Pandora, reimagined through the unique and imaginative lens of Wes Anderson in "The Peculiar Pandora Expedition." This extraordinary fan-made trailer offers a fresh perspective on James Cameron's epic masterpiece, blending Anderson's distinctive style with the awe-inspiring landscapes and extraordinary creatures of Pandora.

Follow Jake Sully, a former Marine, as he ventures into this mesmerizing land alongside the strong-willed Neytiri. Together, they discover the peculiar wonders, vibrant colors, and extraterrestrial flirtations that define Pandora. With Anderson's keen eye for detail and storytelling, he brings a human touch to this eccentric world, giving us a fresh and captivating take on the Na'vi and their mystical environment.

Experience the breathtaking beauty of Pandora, from its majestic floating mountains to its lush and diverse flora. Marvel at the unique creatures that inhabit this world, as Jake's journey uncovers secrets and challenges him to choose between his own kind and the people he has come to love.

"The Peculiar Pandora Expedition" is a testament to Anderson's visionary mind and meticulous craftsmanship, delivering an adventure filled with passion, vibrant colors, and thought-provoking themes. Join us as we celebrate the magic of imagination and the power of cinematic storytelling.

Adrien Brody as Jake Sully in a new AI-generated trailer for a nonexistent Wes Anderson "Avatar" film. (Image credit: curious refuge)

Other AI-spawned homage videos still making the cyberspace rounds are trailers for supposed Wes Anderson versions of "The Lord of the Rings," "The Hunger Games," "The Shining," "Gremlins" and "Harry Potter."

This newest "Avatar" creation might be the most esoteric of the whole bunch. But the trend is getting a bit repetitious and long in the tooth, which could be precisely what these hyped digital art offerings are attempting to point out.

Cameron's second "Avatar" film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," splashes onto Disney+ and Max beginning on Wednesday (June 7).