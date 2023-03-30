1st 'Asteroid City' trailer reveals Wes Anderson's take on a space-age alien encounter

Native Texan Wes Anderson is one of those rare modern auteur directors whose quirky, offbeat style and esoteric movies are a satisfying but acquired taste. From films like "Rushmore" and "The Life Aquatic," to "Moonrise Kingdom" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel," Anderson's unique brand of cinematic fare always offers an eclectic ensemble cast, careful shot compositions and wry observations of human nature.

Now the distinctive filmmaker is turning his multiplicity of talents to the sci-fi genre and outer space with his latest black comedy, "Asteroid City," and we've got the first official trailer from Focus Features to share.

Written by Anderson and based on a story he concocted with longtime creative collaborator Roman Coppola ("The Darjeeling Limited," "Isle of Dogs"), the retro Atomic Age movie takes place in a fictional southwestern American desert city around the year 1955.

Movie poster for Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City." (Image credit: Focus Features)

Check out the official synopsis:

The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

"Asteroid City" will be produced in conjunction with Anderson regulars Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson at Indian Paintbrush. Academy Award-winning musician Alexandre Desplat ("The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The Shape of Water") composed the movie's score for a sixth partnership with the popular Houston-born director.

One thing you can always expect from a new Anderson production is a Who's Who of phenomenal acting talent and "Asteroid City" lives up to that billing with its massive cast which features Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, and Edward Norton. This dizzying ensemble also includes Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum.

"Asteroid City" debuts at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May of 2023, followed by a limited American release for June 16, 2023 prior to opening wide on June 23, 2023.