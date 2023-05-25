Virgin Galactic's Unity 25 spaceflight in photos (gallery)

Eight crew members will participate in the spaceflight, which is the first for Virgin Galactic since July 2021.
Mission specialist Jamila Gilbert during a barrel roll on a training flight, ahead of the Unity 25 spaceflight with Virgin Galactic, in a still from a training video.(Image credit: Virgin Galactic)
Virgin Galactic is ready for its first spaceflight in nearly two years.
Virgin Galactic will send its next crew to space no earlier than Thursday (May 25) at 10 a.m. EDT (8 a.m. MDT) from Spaceport America in New Mexico. While the events will not be livestreamed, you can likely watch on Virgin Galactic's Twitter feed.
Eight crew members will participate, all Virgin Galactic employees. It's the fifth time the company has ventured into space and the first since July 11, 2021, when Virgin Group founder Richard Branson was one of the passengers. (The company has been upgrading and testing its vehicles since then.)
The spaceflight will see two pilots of the carrier plane VMS Eve bring the spaceplane VSS Unity to an altitude of roughly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters). Eve will then release Unity, whose two pilots will use the spacecraft's rocket motor to fly four crew members beyond 50 miles (80 kilometers), high enough to reach space by some definitions.
Virgin Galactic has said the flight, known as Unity 25, will be the last test ahead of starting commercial service. Follow along with the flight and its crew members in the gallery below.
Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time, freelancing since 2012. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science since 2015. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace