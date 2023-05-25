Virgin Galactic's Unity 25 spaceflight in photos (gallery)

Mission specialist Jamila Gilbert during a barrel roll on a training flight, ahead of the Unity 25 spaceflight with Virgin Galactic, in a still from a training video.

Virgin Galactic is ready for its first spaceflight in nearly two years.

Virgin Galactic will send its next crew to space no earlier than Thursday (May 25) at 10 a.m. EDT (8 a.m. MDT) from Spaceport America in New Mexico. While the events will not be livestreamed, you can likely watch on Virgin Galactic's Twitter feed.

Eight crew members will participate, all Virgin Galactic employees. It's the fifth time the company has ventured into space and the first since July 11, 2021, when Virgin Group founder Richard Branson was one of the passengers. (The company has been upgrading and testing its vehicles since then.)

The spaceflight will see two pilots of the carrier plane VMS Eve bring the spaceplane VSS Unity to an altitude of roughly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters). Eve will then release Unity, whose two pilots will use the spacecraft's rocket motor to fly four crew members beyond 50 miles (80 kilometers), high enough to reach space by some definitions.

Virgin Galactic has said the flight, known as Unity 25, will be the last test ahead of starting commercial service. Follow along with the flight and its crew members in the gallery below.

Virgin Galactic uses a carrier plane, VMS Eve, and a spaceship called VSS Unity for spaceflights. Here the duo is seen during the Unity 24 test flight. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

Unity 25's VSS Unity commander Mike Masucci, left, shakes hands with fellow Virgin Galactic pilot Dave McKay after a past flight, as seen in a still from a company video. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

C.J. Sturckow, VSS Unity pilot on Unity 25, is a former NASA astronaut who flew on four space shuttle missions before joining Virgin Galactic. Here he readies for command of mission STS-128 during training with NASA in 2009. (Image credit: NASA)

Jameel Janjua, Unity 25's commander of VMS Eve, in a screenshot from a promotional video for the Canadian Armed Forces in 2013. Janjua previously served there as a weapons instructor and fighter pilot. (Image credit: Canadian Armed Forces)

Unity 25 crew member Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic's chief astronaut instructor, has been to space on two previous Virgin Galactic flights. Here, Moses looks out the window of VSS Unity during a test flight with pilots Dave Mackay and Michael "Sooch" Masucci, on Feb. 22, 2018. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

Virgin Galactic Unity 25 crew member and mission specialist Christopher Huie in a simulator ahead of spaceflight, in a still from a training video. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)