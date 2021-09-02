Virgin Galactic announces crewmembers for next mission to suborbital space

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity launches billionaire Richard Branson and a crew of five others to suborbital space and back in a flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico on July 11, 2021.

We now know who will be flying to suborbital space on Virgin Galactic's next mission.

That mission, a revenue-generating test flight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space plane called Unity 23, is scheduled to launch in late September or early October. Virgin Galactic had previously announced that Unity 23 will fly members of the Italian Air Force, and on Thursday (Sept. 2) the company told us who those folks are and what they'll be doing.

Unity 23 will carry Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei and Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi, as well as aerospace engineer Pantaleone Carlucci, a scientist with the Italian National Research Council, Virgin Galactic representatives said. Beth Moses, the company's chief astronaut instructor, will fly in the cabin with the Italian trio. Michael Masucci and C.J. Sturckow will pilot Unity, and Nicola Pecile and Kelly Latimer will fly VMS Eve, the space plane's carrier aircraft.

The crew of Virgin Galactic's Unity 23 suborbital mission, which is expected to launch in late September or early October 2021. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

Villadei, an aerospace engineer who has trained as a cosmonaut, "will serve as mission lead, tending to the rack-mounted payloads during the weightless portion of the flight," Virgin Galactic representatives said in a statement Thursday. "He will wear a cutting-edge smart suit, incorporating Italian fashion style and technology, to measure his biometric data and physiological responses."

Landolfi, who's a physician, will perform experiments that assess cognitive performance in microgravity, as well as others that test how materials mix in a weightless environment. And Carlucci will wear sensors that measure heart rate and other important human-performance metrics.

"The Italian Air Force has always placed great importance on the understanding of space and aerospace. Aerospace is the natural operational extension of our institutional duty," Lt. Gen. Alberto Rosso, chief of staff of the Italian Air Force, said in the same statement.

"Strength in this domain is an asset for the country and is critical to its protection and safety, which is why the Air Force places great emphasis on further deepening its knowledge," Rosso added. "With this mission, the Italian Air Force aims to start exploring potential implementations for this kind of vehicle — both civilian and military — and to further opportunities for technological, scientific and industrial growth. We are thrilled to entrust this important mission to a flight pioneer such as Virgin Galactic."

Unity will lift off from Spaceport America in New Mexico beneath the wings of VMS Eve, a specially built twin-fuselage carrier plane. At an altitude of about 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Eve will drop Unity, and the space plane will power its way to suborbital space using its onboard rocket motor.

The Unity 23 crewmembers will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of Earth against the blackness of space. They'll then glide down to Earth for a runway landing back at Spaceport America.

Unity 23 will be the fifth space mission for VSS Unity and its 23rd flight overall (hence the name). The vehicle's most recent trip to the final frontier occurred on July 11 , when Unity lofted Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and three Virgin Galactic employees in its cabin, as well as two pilots in the cockpit. It was the company's first fully crewed spaceflight.

VSS Unity flew outside its designated airspace for one minute and 41 seconds during that July 11 test flight, an incident that spurred an investigation overseen by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Nicholas Schmidle reported in The New Yorker yesterday (Sept. 1). That investigation is ongoing, and Unity won't fly again until it wraps up to the FAA's satisfaction, Schmidle added in a tweet today .

Whenever it lifts off, Unity 23 will be the vehicle's last spaceflight for a while. After the upcoming mission, Virgin Galactic plans to fly VMS Eve to Mojave, California, where the carrier aircraft will receive a series of "enhancements" — for example, the strengthening of various structural components. Eve is expected back at Spaceport America around the middle of next year.

Virgin Galactic laid out this timeline early last month during a call with investors. Also during that call, the company announced that it had begun selling seats on VSS Unity again, for $450,000 apiece . Virgin Galactic had halted ticket sales in December 2018; at that time, seats were going for $250,000 each.