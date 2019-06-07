Stellar Threads: Trying on a Spacesuit Brings Thrills and Challenges

Nothing says celebration like trying on a spacesuit. So when Space.com contributor Elizabeth Howell successfully defended her dissertation on May 30 at the University of North Dakota, she also arranged to test a spacesuit being designed there, called NDX-2. The suit's principal investigator, Pablo de León, who assisted with Howell's research, ran the impromptu spacesuit trial with the help of two graduate students. De León regularly tests spacesuits similar to this one at a habitat in a rugby field just across the street from the university's Space Studies department.

